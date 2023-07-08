Subscribe
UFC 290: Robbie Lawler gets 38-second KO in last ever fight

UFC 290 has been a night of finishes and Robbie Lawler has added to that tally with a sensational KO of Nico Price.

By: Stephie Haynes | 18 hours ago
UFC 290

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and Robbie Lawler just put Nico Price away in 38 seconds. The 41-year-old wasted no time getting to work, immediately clinching with Price as he nailed him with all manner of uppercuts and hooks. Price had nowhere to go but down and Marc Goddard jumped in before “Ruthless” could get any more hammers in.

When it came time for Joe Rogan to get the post-fight interview, Lawler was overcome with emotion, kneeling in the corner for a few moments, openly weeping. He thanked everyone from his team to the fans, and also noted how tough his training camp was.

“It was a really hard camp, nothing was going right. Today was the first day I felt good. My feet were moving really good, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do something pretty good today,’ and just happened to land some big bombs.’

It was a beautiful end to an incredible, 22-year career. Robbie’s Cinderella run may have ended some years back, but he certainly got the Cinderella ending. Here’s hoping he bucks the trend that 99% of fighters seem to fall prey to: Un-retiring. Salute, Mr. Lawler. It’s been my pleasure watching your career.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

