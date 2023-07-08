UFC 290: Robbie Lawler gets 38-second KO in last ever fight

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and Robbie Lawler just put Nico Price away in 38 seconds. The 41-year-old wasted no time getting to work, immediately clinching with Price as he nailed him with all manner of uppercuts and hooks. Price had nowhere to go but down and Marc Goddard jumped in before “Ruthless” could get any more hammers in.

When it came time for Joe Rogan to get the post-fight interview, Lawler was overcome with emotion, kneeling in the corner for a few moments, openly weeping. He thanked everyone from his team to the fans, and also noted how tough his training camp was.

“It was a really hard camp, nothing was going right. Today was the first day I felt good. My feet were moving really good, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do something pretty good today,’ and just happened to land some big bombs.’

It was a beautiful end to an incredible, 22-year career. Robbie’s Cinderella run may have ended some years back, but he certainly got the Cinderella ending. Here’s hoping he bucks the trend that 99% of fighters seem to fall prey to: Un-retiring. Salute, Mr. Lawler. It’s been my pleasure watching your career.

ROBBIE LAWLER KNOCKS OUT NIKO PRICE IN ROUND ONE TO END HIS CAREER #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/vdNEkFSXbI July 9, 2023

A FAIRYTALE ENDING FOR ROBBIE LAWLER @Ruthless_RL with a knockout victory in his final fight! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/YnBqgocreG — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Like a true champion, Robbie Lawler stays humble in victory #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/gB06JqRSZC — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

