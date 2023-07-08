UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alex Pantoja 1 full fight replay

UFC 290's co-main eventers Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. IMAGO/USA TODAY

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV. The main event is a title unification bout in the featherweight division with champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on interim champ Yair Rodriguez. But before that happens, Rodriguez’s countryman Brandon Moreno will be defending his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290 hosts the third fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 290’s co-main event is a trilogy fight, kinda. The second to last fight on the card sees Moreno fight a man who has beaten him twice before. The first time these two tangled it was in The Ultimate Fighter House. On that ‘Tournament of Champions’ season, Pantoja tapped out Moreno with a rear naked choke in round two, eliminating the future UFC champion in the round of 16.

The second time they met it was under the big lights at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman in Santiago, Chile. That fight, which is referred to as Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 1, went the distance, but saw Pantoja get his hand raised for a second time.

You can watch that entire fight below, for free!

Since this fight Moreno went on an undefeated run that saw him claim the flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 (a man he has now fought four times). Pantoja has gone 6-2 since his second win over Moreno.

Now it’s time to see who wins in their trilogy fight at UFC 290.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

