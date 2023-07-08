UFC 290 highlight: Fastest KO in strawweight history!

Denise Gomes defeating Yazmin Jauregui at UFC 290. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 290 produced history

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and if you blinked, you might have missed some MMA history. Here’s the highlight.

The fastest finish in strawweight HISTORY



Denise Gomes just made a statement at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/OW6u14pkKv July 9, 2023

On tonight’s prelim card Denise Gomes made a heck of a statement. On the six second mark of the fight Gomes clocked Yazmin Jauregui with a right hook that immediately sent Jauregui back-peddling. Gomes followed up with the same punch, sending her opponent to the canvas. She followed and landed a rock hard ground strike and swarmed as Jauregui tried to make it to her feet. The ref saw enough and waved the contest off at the 20 second mark.

The win is a new record for fastest KO in the history of the UFC’s strawweight division.

The win gives Gomes three wins in the UFC Octagon (including her Contender Series debut). Prior to this win she beat Bruna Brasil by second round TKO.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

