UFC 290 highlight: Fastest KO in strawweight history!

UFC 290 produced history
The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and if you blinked, you might have missed some MMA history. Here’s the highlight.
On tonight’s prelim card Denise Gomes made a heck of a statement. On the six second mark of the fight Gomes clocked Yazmin Jauregui with a right hook that immediately sent Jauregui back-peddling. Gomes followed up with the same punch, sending her opponent to the canvas. She followed and landed a rock hard ground strike and swarmed as Jauregui tried to make it to her feet. The ref saw enough and waved the contest off at the 20 second mark.
The win is a new record for fastest KO in the history of the UFC’s strawweight division.
The win gives Gomes three wins in the UFC Octagon (including her Contender Series debut). Prior to this win she beat Bruna Brasil by second round TKO.
UFC 290 quick results
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
