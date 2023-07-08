UFC 290 Dana White says it’s ‘insane’ that fighter’s rare brain condition went undiagnosed

IMAGO | ZUMA WIRE

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and we’ve got an update on Dana White’s reaction to the discovery of Josiah Harrell’s moyamoya disease.

UFC 290 fight cancelled at the last minute to protect fighter’s health

UFC 290 saw Jack Della Maddalena go through hell trying to make it to fight night. The Aussie had originally been booked for a top-ranking welterweight bout against fast-rising Renzo Gracie Philly product Sean Brady, before Brady was forced from the card with an undisclosed injury on June 30th. Instead, the UFC found a late replacement in Matt Brown training partner Josiah Harrell.

The “Muscle Hamster” stepped up but it wasn’t to be. A 6-0 fighter training out of Immortal Martial Arts and Grove City BJJ in Ohio, Harrell had never been subjected to medical testing as thorough as the UFC’s.

UFC CEO Dana White was shocked but not surprised.

“If you took the 23 years that we’ve been doing this and you saw how many people we found with problems that probably shouldn’t have been fighting, even kids that wanted to get into The Ultimate Fighter, it’s everything, and it’s insane that this goes on out there,” White told reporters at the UFC 290 pre-fight scrum.

“These other organizations are regulated. Yeah, it’s crazy. We spend millions and millions of dollars on health and safety. It is the most important thing that we focus on and that we care about as far as putting on fights.”

#UFC290 pre-fight medical testing might've saved Josiah Harrell's life after a rare disease was discovered in the 24-year-old newcomer's brain, which his manager called "a blessing in disguise."



Here is UFC president Dana White's reaction to the situation. pic.twitter.com/uSDqFhgVrz — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 8, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore: Middleweight

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: Welterweight

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar: Flyweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via submission (guillotine) at 1:55 or Rd 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author