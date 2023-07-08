UFC 290 Dana White says it’s ‘insane’ that fighter’s rare brain condition went undiagnosed

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and we’ve got an update on Dana White’s reaction to the discovery of Josiah Harrell’s moyamoya disease.
UFC 290 fight cancelled at the last minute to protect fighter’s health
UFC 290 saw Jack Della Maddalena go through hell trying to make it to fight night. The Aussie had originally been booked for a top-ranking welterweight bout against fast-rising Renzo Gracie Philly product Sean Brady, before Brady was forced from the card with an undisclosed injury on June 30th. Instead, the UFC found a late replacement in Matt Brown training partner Josiah Harrell.
The “Muscle Hamster” stepped up but it wasn’t to be. A 6-0 fighter training out of Immortal Martial Arts and Grove City BJJ in Ohio, Harrell had never been subjected to medical testing as thorough as the UFC’s.
UFC CEO Dana White was shocked but not surprised.
“If you took the 23 years that we’ve been doing this and you saw how many people we found with problems that probably shouldn’t have been fighting, even kids that wanted to get into The Ultimate Fighter, it’s everything, and it’s insane that this goes on out there,” White told reporters at the UFC 290 pre-fight scrum.
“These other organizations are regulated. Yeah, it’s crazy. We spend millions and millions of dollars on health and safety. It is the most important thing that we focus on and that we care about as far as putting on fights.”
UFC 290 quick results
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore: Middleweight
- Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: Welterweight
- Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar: Flyweight
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via submission (guillotine) at 1:55 or Rd 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
