UFC 290 highlights: Cameron Saaiman stays perfect, pastes Terrence Mitchell

Cameron Saaiman consoles Terrence Mitchell at UFC 290. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Cameron Saaiman impresses at UFC 290

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV. During the early prelim portion of the card, Cameron Saaiman wowed in his fourth Octagon appearance. The 22-year-old South African was able to secure a first round finish of Terrence Mitchell (a late replacement for Christian Rodriguez) via ground and pound. Check it out below.

MAKE IT 9-0 FOR @Cameron_Saaiman!!



First round finish over Terrence Mitchell at #UFC290 👊 pic.twitter.com/tQOGjozxZo July 8, 2023 Saaiman entered the UFC via the Contender Series in 2022. That was after a 4-0 record on the South African circuit.

On the Contender Series he KO’d Josh Wang-Kim with a left hook. Then he scored a standing TKO of Steven Koslow in his first UFC fight under the big lights.

This March he took a majority decision over fellow highly touted prospect Mana Martinez.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

