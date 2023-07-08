Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC News
0

UFC 290 highlights: Cameron Saaiman stays perfect, pastes Terrence Mitchell

UFC 290 just saw Cameron Saaiman continue his perfect streak in the cage, dispatching of Terrence Mitchell with ease.

By: Tim Bissell | 18 hours ago
UFC 290 highlights: Cameron Saaiman stays perfect, pastes Terrence Mitchell
Cameron Saaiman consoles Terrence Mitchell at UFC 290. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Cameron Saaiman impresses at UFC 290

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV. During the early prelim portion of the card, Cameron Saaiman wowed in his fourth Octagon appearance. The 22-year-old South African was able to secure a first round finish of Terrence Mitchell (a late replacement for Christian Rodriguez) via ground and pound. Check it out below.

Saaiman entered the UFC via the Contender Series in 2022. That was after a 4-0 record on the South African circuit.

On the Contender Series he KO’d Josh Wang-Kim with a left hook. Then he scored a standing TKO of Steven Koslow in his first UFC fight under the big lights.

This March he took a majority decision over fellow highly touted prospect Mana Martinez.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Bloody Elbow Archives

