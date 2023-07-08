UFC 290: Pros react to ‘Real Deal’ Bo Nickal after stunning KO win

Jump to
Bo Nickal wowed the crowd at UFC 290
Bo Nickal is the ‘real deal’. At UFC 290 he punctuated the main card with a quick KO over late replacement Valtine Woodburn.
The win, which was one of three fights to end with a sub-minute stoppage, gave further proof that Nickal is the hottest prospect in the sport and a fighter destined to be fighting at the very top of the middleweight division.
Don’t believe me? Well, see what some of his fellow fighters are saying about him.
UFC 290 quick results
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
