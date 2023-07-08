Subscribe
UFC 290: Pros react to 'Real Deal' Bo Nickal after stunning KO win

Bo Nickal stayed perfect at UFC 290, with an incredible stoppage victory over Valentine Woodburn. Here's what his fellows pros had to say.

By: Tim Bissell | 16 hours ago
UFC 290: Pros react to ‘Real Deal’ Bo Nickal after stunning KO win
UFC 290's Bo Nickal. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Bo Nickal wowed the crowd at UFC 290

Bo Nickal is the ‘real deal’. At UFC 290 he punctuated the main card with a quick KO over late replacement Valtine Woodburn.

The win, which was one of three fights to end with a sub-minute stoppage, gave further proof that Nickal is the hottest prospect in the sport and a fighter destined to be fighting at the very top of the middleweight division.

Don’t believe me? Well, see what some of his fellow fighters are saying about him.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

