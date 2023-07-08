UFC 290: Pros react to ‘Real Deal’ Bo Nickal after stunning KO win

UFC 290's Bo Nickal. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Bo Nickal wowed the crowd at UFC 290

Bo Nickal is the ‘real deal’. At UFC 290 he punctuated the main card with a quick KO over late replacement Valtine Woodburn.

The win, which was one of three fights to end with a sub-minute stoppage, gave further proof that Nickal is the hottest prospect in the sport and a fighter destined to be fighting at the very top of the middleweight division.

Don’t believe me? Well, see what some of his fellow fighters are saying about him.

The future is very bright for Bo. #UFC290 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 9, 2023

Real deal July 9, 2023

Bo Nickal got that power 😱😱 #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

Bo knows! Loose punches, got in, got out. Was composed throughout. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023

Keep building him ! Bo will be a problem. Wrestlers let’s gooo!!! — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) July 9, 2023

Bo nickal a top tier athlete incredible — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

You’re bat sh*t crazy If you don’t think @NoBickal isn’t gonna be a world champion #UFC290 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

