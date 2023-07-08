‘He’s a prodigy with the cleanest groin strikes in the game’ | UFC 290 Reader Picks

Bo Nickal - UFC 290 readers picks and predictions. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 290 is live tonight. And the fight card is stacked with thrilling contests (even if the card got a little mangled this week). Up top there is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in a UFC featherweight title unificaiton bout. The co-main is Brandon Moreno defending his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja.

Our staff have made their picks and now it’s time for the BE readers to do the same. Like the staff the readers are siding with Sean Strickland to come away with a win this UFC fight night.

Scroll below for all their other picks (including two fighters who are heavily favoured to win).

Also included this week is a little extra analysis via BE reader Luke G.

UFC 290 reader picks

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Luke G: Volk. I would absolutely love to see Yair shock the world here and I think he absolutely can, but I just can’t talk myself out of picking Alex. If he makes his wrestling work I think he neutralizes Yair’s freak of nature offense.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski (100%)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Luke G: Pantoja. While Moreno has absolutely evolved into a better fighter since they last met I have this feeling the confidence of winning this fight twice already gives Pantoja something intangible. Add to that Moreno seeming mortal during this title era, I think the belt is changing hands Saturday night.

Readers’ Pick: Brandon Moreno (54.5%)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Luke G: Whittaker. I’m going to be frank here, If my guy Bobby Knuckles doesn’t beat Mr.Apartheid, I’m going to walk into the ocean with my clothes on never to be seen again.

Readers’ Pick: Robert Whittaker (100%)

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Luke G: Turner. I think he’s got the kind of purely explosive offense that we’ve seen nuke Dan Hooker before. I’d be willing to take Turner RD 1 finish here.

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (95.5%)

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn

Luke G: Nickal. I mean if he’s a prodigy with the cleanest groin strikes in the game, then he should be able to beat somebody they signed off the street to fight him right?

Readers’ Pick: Bo Nickal (100%)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Luke G: Price. Listen, I’m sadness hedging so I can be pleasantly surprised if Ruthless gets to ride into the sunset on a W or numb inside if I have to see him go to sleep again. Let’s hope he finds the magic one last time.

Readers’ Pick: Niko Price (81.8%)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Luke G: Jauregui. Both ladies have power but Jauregui seems more complete. I think she ends the night 11-0

Readers’ Pick: Yazmin Jauregui (90.9%)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Luke G: Menifield. He was winning until he gassed in their last fight that ended by draw. Hopefully he’s been doing cardio since.

Readers’ Pick: Alonzo Menifield (81.8%)

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Luke G: Taira. Taira seems like a phenom in the making, I’m firmly on the hype train. Let’s hope for a cool submission.

Readers’ Pick: Tatsuro Taira (90.9%)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Luke G: Petrino. I can’t pick Prachnio after that stinker he put on with William Knight.

Readers’ Pick: Vitor Petrino (72.7%)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Luke G: Saaiman. Using a similar logic to the other prelim fights. Saaiman has some finishes in the UFC already, Mitchell is making his debut coming out of the Alaska regionals. Yeah.

Readers’ Pick: Cameron Saaiman (71.4%)

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Luke G: Aguilar. Ross has 2 UFC starts and has been finished both times.

Readers’ Pick: Jesus Aguilar (86.4%)

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Luke G: Ribovics. Whenever I’m picking prelim prospect type fights I’m gonna side with the guy who seems more likely to get the finish. Ribovic has 11 wins all by finish so here I am.

Readers’ Pick: Esteban Ribovics (85.7%)

Which two fighters win a Performance of the Night Bonus?

Luke G: Pantoja and Turner. I think both have the opportunity to come out move fast and crash into their opponents in ways that win bonuses.

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (40.9%)

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Luke G: Moreno/Pantoja. Hope the flyweights show us why we should get more little guys on main cards.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (45.5%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

Luke G: Whittaker vs Du Plessis. I really really just want to see Bobby end this charade.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (50%)

Leader board

Christophe got back on top after an impressive showing last week (going 7-5). Adam Law is lurking right behind him, though. They might swap places again beased on what goes down at UFC 290 tonight.

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 14 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 98 74 172 0.570 7-5 4 2 Adam Law 95 77 172 0.552 4-8 8 3 Just Simon 88 84 172 0.512 6-6 7 4 Jeremy 87 86 173 0.503 5-7 8 5 ZeistPriest 87 75 162 0.537 5-7 6 6 Luke G 86 74 160 0.538 7-5 5 7 NickyBonz 82 64 146 0.562 7-5 5 8 BearHands 76 73 149 0.510 4-8 7 9 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 10 DJNi 60 61 121 0.496 6-6 5 11 Sensei Scott 56 72 128 0.438 0-0 3 12 Mark S 52 53 105 0.495 0-0 6 13 Tommy 52 38 90 0.578 6-6 3 14 Kaan 48 52 100 0.480 9-3 2 15 Arran D 42 30 72 0.583 5-7 6 16 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 17 Fishtown Simon 30 20 50 0.600 0-0 3 18 Benjamin Thornton 29 35 64 0.453 0-0 1 19 Keyon Talieh 28 31 59 0.475 0-0 2 20 Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov 24 13 37 0.649 0-0 3 21 The_Real_DeanD 23 28 51 0.451 0-0 2 22 Kathy Hernandez 23 14 37 0.622 0-0 1 23 Beato Puente 20 18 38 0.526 0-0 2 24 Nasal Waxing 20 19 39 0.513 0-0 2 25 pmck003 18 37 32 0.563 0-0

