UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC Event
0

'He's a prodigy with the cleanest groin strikes in the game' | UFC 290 Reader Picks

UFC 290 is live tonight. Here's what the Bloody Elbow readers think will happen on tonight's exciting fight card.

By: Tim Bissell | 23 hours ago

Bo Nickal - UFC 290 readers picks and predictions. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 290 is live tonight. And the fight card is stacked with thrilling contests (even if the card got a little mangled this week). Up top there is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in a UFC featherweight title unificaiton bout. The co-main is Brandon Moreno defending his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja.

Our staff have made their picks and now it’s time for the BE readers to do the same. Like the staff the readers are siding with Sean Strickland to come away with a win this UFC fight night.

Scroll below for all their other picks (including two fighters who are heavily favoured to win).

Also included this week is a little extra analysis via BE reader Luke G.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

UFC 290 reader picks

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez



Luke G: Volk. I would absolutely love to see Yair shock the world here and I think he absolutely can, but I just can’t talk myself out of picking Alex. If he makes his wrestling work I think he neutralizes Yair’s freak of nature offense.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski (100%)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja



Luke G: Pantoja. While Moreno has absolutely evolved into a better fighter since they last met I have this feeling the confidence of winning this fight twice already gives Pantoja something intangible. Add to that Moreno seeming mortal during this title era, I think the belt is changing hands Saturday night.

Readers’ Pick: Brandon Moreno (54.5%)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis



Luke G: Whittaker. I’m going to be frank here, If my guy Bobby Knuckles doesn’t beat Mr.Apartheid, I’m going to walk into the ocean with my clothes on never to be seen again.

Readers’ Pick: Robert Whittaker (100%)

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner



Luke G: Turner. I think he’s got the kind of purely explosive offense that we’ve seen nuke Dan Hooker before. I’d be willing to take Turner RD 1 finish here.

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (95.5%)

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn



Luke G: Nickal. I mean if he’s a prodigy with the cleanest groin strikes in the game, then he should be able to beat somebody they signed off the street to fight him right?

Readers’ Pick: Bo Nickal (100%)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price



Luke G: Price. Listen, I’m sadness hedging so I can be pleasantly surprised if Ruthless gets to ride into the sunset on a W or numb inside if I have to see him go to sleep again. Let’s hope he finds the magic one last time.

Readers’ Pick: Niko Price (81.8%)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes



Luke G: Jauregui. Both ladies have power but Jauregui seems more complete. I think she ends the night 11-0

Readers’ Pick: Yazmin Jauregui (90.9%)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield



Luke G: Menifield. He was winning until he gassed in their last fight that ended by draw. Hopefully he’s been doing cardio since.

Readers’ Pick: Alonzo Menifield (81.8%)

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira



Luke G: Taira. Taira seems like a phenom in the making, I’m firmly on the hype train. Let’s hope for a cool submission.

Readers’ Pick: Tatsuro Taira (90.9%)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio



Luke G: Petrino. I can’t pick Prachnio after that stinker he put on with William Knight.

Readers’ Pick: Vitor Petrino (72.7%)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell



Luke G: Saaiman. Using a similar logic to the other prelim fights. Saaiman has some finishes in the UFC already, Mitchell is making his debut coming out of the Alaska regionals. Yeah.

Readers’ Pick: Cameron Saaiman (71.4%)

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar



Luke G: Aguilar. Ross has 2 UFC starts and has been finished both times.

Readers’ Pick: Jesus Aguilar (86.4%)

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics



Luke G: Ribovics. Whenever I’m picking prelim prospect type fights I’m gonna side with the guy who seems more likely to get the finish. Ribovic has 11 wins all by finish so here I am.

Readers’ Pick: Esteban Ribovics (85.7%)

Which two fighters win a Performance of the Night Bonus?



Luke G: Pantoja and Turner. I think both have the opportunity to come out move fast and crash into their opponents in ways that win bonuses.

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (40.9%)

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?



Luke G: Moreno/Pantoja. Hope the flyweights show us why we should get more little guys on main cards.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (45.5%)

Which fight are you most excited for?



Luke G: Whittaker vs Du Plessis. I really really just want to see Bobby end this charade.

Readers’ Pick: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (50%)

Leader board

Christophe got back on top after an impressive showing last week (going 7-5). Adam Law is lurking right behind him, though. They might swap places again beased on what goes down at UFC 290 tonight.

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 14 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe98741720.5707-54
2Adam Law95771720.5524-88
3Just Simon88841720.5126-67
4Jeremy87861730.5035-78
5ZeistPriest87751620.5375-76
6Luke G86741600.5387-55
7NickyBonz82641460.5627-55
8BearHands76731490.5104-87
9GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
10DJNi60611210.4966-65
11Sensei Scott56721280.4380-03
12Mark S52531050.4950-06
13Tommy5238900.5786-63
14Kaan48521000.4809-32
15Arran D4230720.5835-76
16mklip20013638740.4860-06
17Fishtown Simon3020500.6000-03
18Benjamin Thornton2935640.4530-01
19Keyon Talieh2831590.4750-02
20Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov2413370.6490-03
21The_Real_DeanD2328510.4510-02
22Kathy Hernandez2314370.6220-01
23Beato Puente2018380.5260-02
24Nasal Waxing2019390.5130-02
25pmck0031837320.5630-0

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
