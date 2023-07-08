Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC News
0

No wrestling needed! Top prospect Bo Nickal gets KO win in just 38 seconds – UFC 290 video

Bo Nickal got a swift KO at UFC 290.

By: Anton Tabuena | 17 hours ago
IMAGO / USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, Nevada, and it’s where uber prospect Bo Nickal just picked up a swift KO win.

It was a super short notice opponent, but despite pretty much being in almost a no-win situation, Nickal still found a way to look great. He showed power, accuracy, and good striking ability for a newcomer, and didn’t even need to use his vaunted wrestling to pick up a very quick win.

It only took him 38 seconds to get a win over Val Woodburn, and showed more from his overall MMA game as well.

Official Result: Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1

Watch Bo Nickal’s quick KO at UFC 290

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Bloody Elbow Archives

