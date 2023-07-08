No wrestling needed! Top prospect Bo Nickal gets KO win in just 38 seconds – UFC 290 video

IMAGO / USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, Nevada, and it’s where uber prospect Bo Nickal just picked up a swift KO win.

It was a super short notice opponent, but despite pretty much being in almost a no-win situation, Nickal still found a way to look great. He showed power, accuracy, and good striking ability for a newcomer, and didn’t even need to use his vaunted wrestling to pick up a very quick win.

It only took him 38 seconds to get a win over Val Woodburn, and showed more from his overall MMA game as well.

Official Result: Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1

Watch Bo Nickal’s quick KO at UFC 290

Watch highlights from Bo Nickal’s impressive win at UFC 290:

BO NICKAL DOES IT AGAIN!!@NoBickal gets it done in UNDER A MINUTE at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/QDm4tUg1xW — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Bo Nickal uses Valentine Woodburn's head like a heavy bag #UFC290 https://t.co/L3HXMjzzbO — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author