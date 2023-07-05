Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290 UFC News
0

UFC 290 video: Yair Rodriguez’s belt gets customized by Mexican artists, and it looks so great

Yair Rodriguez has a very detailed custom UFC belt, with a lot of Mexican flair.

By: Anton Tabuena | 8 hours ago
UFC 290 video: Yair Rodriguez’s belt gets customized by Mexican artists, and it looks so great
Screengrab, @panteraufc

Yair Rodriguez is one of three Mexican title holders in the UFC right now, and the interim featherweight champion had a little more their local flavor added to his belt.

As “El Pantera” shared on Instagram, his UFC belt has recently been customized by Mexican artists and now has so much intricate details and colorful patterns. It’s a pretty nice touch, which is a good way to add elements of his culture and to also differentiate his belt from the one his next opponent currently holds.

Yair Rodriguez’s custom UFC title

According to Yair Rodriguez, who wrote in Spanish, his personal replica UFC belt was made by Oaxacan artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles. They typically make wooden sculptures with similar intricate and colorful patterns, but the pair of artists made an exception for the UFC star’s belt.

All in all, it’s a damn good piece of art and souvenir, and an extra marketing tool ahead of his UFC 290 title unification with Alex Volkanovski.

More details are seen on the video he posted on Instagram:

Can Yair Rodriguez unify the two belts at UFC 290?

Yair Rodriguez will be headlining UFC 290 this coming weekend, and will be facing a pretty dominant featherweight champion in Alex Volkanovski. Fellow Mexican champion Brandon Moreno will be defending his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja on the co-main event.

Volkanovski previously moved up and failed to become a two-division champion against Islam Makhachev, and will be dropping back down to 145 lbs again at UFC 290. During his absence from the division, Rodriguez stopped Josh Emmett to claim the interim featherweight title.

Oddsmakers currently have Rodriguez as an underdog going as high as +333, while Volkanovski is a sizable favorite at -400.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena

Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Coach: Dana White kept a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov in USADA testing pool for 8 months
Coach: Dana White kept a retired Khabib in USADA testing pool for 8 months
Milan Ordoñez | July 5
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream
Stanionis vs. Ortiz: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream
Tim Bissell | July 5
Top ranked UFC lightweight ‘offended’ by Tony Ferguson fight offer
Top ranked UFC lightweight 'offended' by Tony Ferguson fight offer
Zane Simon | July 5
Read more stories