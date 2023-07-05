UFC 290 video: Yair Rodriguez’s belt gets customized by Mexican artists, and it looks so great

Screengrab, @panteraufc

Yair Rodriguez is one of three Mexican title holders in the UFC right now, and the interim featherweight champion had a little more their local flavor added to his belt.

As “El Pantera” shared on Instagram, his UFC belt has recently been customized by Mexican artists and now has so much intricate details and colorful patterns. It’s a pretty nice touch, which is a good way to add elements of his culture and to also differentiate his belt from the one his next opponent currently holds.

Yair Rodriguez’s custom UFC title

According to Yair Rodriguez, who wrote in Spanish, his personal replica UFC belt was made by Oaxacan artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles. They typically make wooden sculptures with similar intricate and colorful patterns, but the pair of artists made an exception for the UFC star’s belt.

All in all, it’s a damn good piece of art and souvenir, and an extra marketing tool ahead of his UFC 290 title unification with Alex Volkanovski.

Yair Rodriguez had his UFC belt customized by Mexican artists pic.twitter.com/X4GXBVcGBl July 3, 2023

More details are seen on the video he posted on Instagram:

Can Yair Rodriguez unify the two belts at UFC 290?

Yair Rodriguez will be headlining UFC 290 this coming weekend, and will be facing a pretty dominant featherweight champion in Alex Volkanovski. Fellow Mexican champion Brandon Moreno will be defending his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja on the co-main event.

Volkanovski previously moved up and failed to become a two-division champion against Islam Makhachev, and will be dropping back down to 145 lbs again at UFC 290. During his absence from the division, Rodriguez stopped Josh Emmett to claim the interim featherweight title.

Oddsmakers currently have Rodriguez as an underdog going as high as +333, while Volkanovski is a sizable favorite at -400.

