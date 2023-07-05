Ex-UFC champ loves Elon Musk’s ‘conservative agenda,’ wants to help him punch Mark Zuckerberg

Vitor Belfort. IMAGO/FotoArena

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg is hot garbage

Another day, another reason to write about this inane pissing contest between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The world has grown obsessed with these rich dickheads who have grown tired of impressing chicks with billions of dollars, and think a loose rear naked choke or a sloppy jab might do the trick.

There’s been chatter out of both camps and it seems, sadly, this might actually turn into a thing. Though, I personally think this might be a bait and switch that leads to a metaverse fight that looks about as real as Jaws 3D in Back to the Future 2.

With two of the richest men in the world teasing some kind of money-grabbing spectacle, lots of other folks who love money have thrown themselves at Muck and Zuck to try and get a piece of the pie.

The Phenom wants in

The latest person who wants to make Musk their daddy is former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

He spoke to Super Lutas about the fight. The Phenom said he wanted to train Musk because the nepo-baby Twitter boss is some sort of lion of conservatism. Check the video below. Quotes are translated by Bloody Elbow’s Lucas Rezende (Fellow media, don’t be pricks – if you copy and paste these into your posts, at least link back to where you got them from).

“Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. Twitter vs. Instagram. Left wing agenda vs. right wing agenda,” said Belfort who seems to have zero grasp of the political ideology spectrum.

“That’s going to be a really controversial fight,” added Belfort. “What makes a billionaire want to get into a fight? There comes a time in a person’s life where they made so much money that they go ‘I now need acknowledgement and respect’. There’s no better place than MMA for acknowledgement and respect.”

Belfort, whose respect garnered from MMA is hampered by his various doping scandals, added that he wants to make himself available for Musk, thus joining former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“For this fight, I’m making myself available to help improve Elon Musk’s hands. I’ll side with Elon Musk on this one, because he supports a more conservative agenda. That’s my side. You know me. I’ve seen that Mark has the jiu-jitsu, but a man is tested with punches. When you get punched, kicked, kneed, you’re tested. Both can surprise you, but I’m rooting for Twitter.”

Vitor Belfort campaigned for Jair Bolsonaro

Vitor Belfort’s support for the ‘conservative agenda’ is no surprise. He’s stumped for fascist former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on two occasions.

Vitor Belfort declara apoio ao Presidente Jair Bolsonaro!🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/HkLqvgTptN — Tv Guarujá News 🇧🇷 (@JohMedeiros2) October 8, 2022

Belfort is like so many fighters, both in and out of Brazil, who gravitate towards strongmen who they think are fighting for common sense against a new and scary world that has lost the plot (because it attempts to right historical injustices or at least acknowledge that such things happened). Many of these folks think they are being rebels, that they are going against the grain, but the truth is they are just activists for the status quo, fighting to hold up the same people and ideas that have been in power for centuries, which have benefited them, their masters and their daddies.

I don’t see how training Musk advances the ‘conservative agenda’ for Belfort, but that doesn’t matter. Belfort and those who agree will find a way. Having any involvement in this farcical conversation (which may become a farcical event) will certainly advance the ‘capitalist agenda’, which is really all these folks care about (on the right and so-called left).

