Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. this weekend for Stanionis’ WBA Regular welterweight title. This is a battle of undefeated with Stanionis racking up 14 wins with 9 KOs and Ortiz with 19 wins all by KO. These heavy hitters are predicted to put on a show, one that might end in someone seeing stars.

Also on the card is Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz for Esparza’s WBA and WBC flyweight titles and Alaniz’s WBO title.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.; for Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title.

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz; for WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world flyweight titles.

Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes; Lightweight.

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris; Super-welterweight.

Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez; Lightweight.

Darius Fulgham vs. Jeremiah Curtright; Light-heavyweight.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes place on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The event is due to start at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalk is expected to happen at around 10 p.m. ET.

Tickets

You can purchase tickets for this event, which takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, here.

Live streams

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. will be streamed on DAZN in over 200 countries.

A DAZN subscription costs the following based on your location:

US — $39.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand – $NZ 14.99

Sweden– SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

