Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is this Saturday. Here is how you can watch a fight card topped by two of the heaviest hitters in the game.

By: Tim Bissell | 32 mins ago
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr official poster. DAZN

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. this weekend for Stanionis’ WBA Regular welterweight title. This is a battle of undefeated with Stanionis racking up 14 wins with 9 KOs and Ortiz with 19 wins all by KO. These heavy hitters are predicted to put on a show, one that might end in someone seeing stars.

Also on the card is Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz for Esparza’s WBA and WBC flyweight titles and Alaniz’s WBO title.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight card

  • Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.; for Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title.
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz; for WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world flyweight titles.
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes; Lightweight.
  • Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris; Super-welterweight.
  • Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez; Lightweight.
  • Darius Fulgham vs. Jeremiah Curtright; Light-heavyweight.

Start time and date

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes place on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The event is due to start at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalk is expected to happen at around 10 p.m. ET.

August 6, 2022, Dallas, Texas, USA: American boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. (black and red trunks) fights against British boxer Michael McKinson (white trunks) during the WBO and WBA Welterweight Title Eliminator fight at DickieÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday August 6, 2022. Dallas USA - ZUMAv131 20220806_znp_v131_002 Copyright: xJavierxVicenciox
Vergil Ortiz Jr. (black and red trunks) fights against British boxer Michael McKinson. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

Tickets

You can purchase tickets for this event, which takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, here.

Live streams

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. will be streamed on DAZN in over 200 countries.

A DAZN subscription costs the following based on your location:

  • US — $39.99
  • CA — CAD$ 39.99
  • UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99
  • France — € 9.99
  • Australia — $AU 14.99
  • New Zealand – $NZ 14.99
  • Sweden– SEK 99
  • Netherlands — € 9.99
  • Mexico — $MXN 99

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Tim Bissell

