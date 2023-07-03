UFC 290 loses absolute banger, super prospect gets opponent offer *UPDATED

Jack Della Maddalena, who was expected to fight at UFC 290. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

UFC 290 just lost what was forecast to be an absolute barnburner. According to multiple reports, the welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena has been scratched off the card, a week before fight night.

Sean Brady withdraws from UFC 290

Full Send first reported the news via social media, stating an undisclosed injury forced the 30-year-old Brady off the card. He is currently in the hospital, according to the report. No further details were given.

The number eight-ranked Brady was looking to bounce back from his second-round TKO loss to Belal Muhammad last October.

Jack Della Maddalena gets opponent offer

The UFC has yet to announce a new opponent for Della Maddalena, or if he will remain on the card. But during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 on Thursday, an opponent offer came approaching.

In another social media post, Joaquin Buckley shared a video of his run-in with the Perth native at the said grappling event. “New Mansa” claimed the organization called him to replace the injured Brady. But he preferred a later date at UFC 293.

“Why not next week?” Della Maddalena asked, to which he received a candid response.

“I ain’t ready man. I’m eating, you’re eating good!” Buckley said. “Why rush it?” For the fans, right?”

Just when it appeared like they came to an agreement, Della Maddalena proposed a weight change to 185 pounds. That, too, was immediately shut down.

“I’m done with 185. I’m trying to be 170-pound champ,” Buckley said in response.

The 26-year-old Della Maddalena entered the organization via Dana White’s Contender Series. He is currently ranked number 14 at welterweight. All of his four UFC fights ended via stoppage. Three of them won him Performance of the Night.

Della Maddalena’s most recent fight happened in February against Randy Brown. He won via first-round submission.

UPDATE: Jack Della Maddalena will remain on the UFC 290 fight card. He is now slated to face Josiah Harrell. Harrell has a 7-0 record. His most recent fight was in LFA. Prior to that he had one fight in the CFFC promotion. All his prior fights were in Ohio Combat League.

UFC 290 so far

UFC 290 happens on July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining the event is a featherweight title unification fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim title holder Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski is coming off UFC 284 in February, his first defeat in nine years. He lost via split decision to Islam Makhachev in an attempt to achieve double-champ status.

As for Rodriguez, he won the interim title that same night by submitting Josh Emmett in the second round of the co-main event. It was “El Pantera’s” first submission win in nine years.

IMAGO | AAP

At the co-main event is a flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno reclaimed the title from Deiveson Figueiredo in January, winning via third-round TKO.

The number-two ranked Pantoja, on the other hand, earned his title shot with a first-round win over former title challenger Alex Perez July 2022.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author