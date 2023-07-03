UFC 290 makes late addition, adds exciting super prospect to the card

UFC 290 has taken some hits

Like all UFC cards, UFC 290 has seen some significant changes during the build up to this weekend’s fights. Thankfully the two title fights (Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja) seem safe for now. One fight we did lose was a fascinating match-up between Deiveson Figueiredo and Manel Kape. We also lost the original opponents for Jack Della Maddalena and Cameron Saaiman, which takes some of the gloss off those highly touted prospects’ appearances.

However, the event has now been buoyed by a late addition featuring yet another super prospect.

13-0 flyweight Tatsuro Taira was due to fight Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria two weeks ago. That fell through, though, when Rodrigues badly missed weight.

Losing the exciting Taira was a big blow to a card that wasn’t offering much else on paper.

Tatsuro Taira. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

At UFC 290 Taira is scheduled to face the 10-4 Edgar Chairez. Chairez’s only Octagon appearance is a Contender Series loss in 2022. He’s fought mostly in Combate.

The hype around Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira came into the UFC in 2022 after a sterling run in Japan’s Shooto organization. He made his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic in April 2022. There he beat Carlos Candelario. After that unanimous decision win, Taira dispatched by CJ Vergara by armbar and Jesus Aguilar by triangle.

Tatsuro Taira hype vid.

Here’s what the BE staff wrote about Taira in the staff picks before he was pulled off the Emmett vs. Topuria card.

Anton: Yeah, I’m pretty high on Taira too, and the unbeaten 23-year-old is one of the most promising fighters from Japan in a while.

Victor: Tatsuro is one of the most electrifying prospects not just in the UFC, but in the sport. And I have full faith that he’ll prove he’s ready for a challenge like Kleydson. 行きましょう、達郎!!

Jack: I’ve been big on Tatsuro Taira for ages and suspect this will be another win for him. However, Rodrigues is no pushover and should give him a good test. I’m predicting this will be a neat one to watch.

Anton, Victor and Jack will probably be picking him again this go around. UFC 290 happens this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author