Bet $20 on UFC 290 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Guaranteed

IMAGO | USA TODAY by David Yeazell UFC 290 headliner Alexander Volkanovski

Yes, the title is true; we legally cannot lie to you! Claim this offer using Fan Duel:

Sign up by clicking here

Deposit $20 or more into your account

Finally, place a $20 moneyline bet on Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez & Get $200 In Bonus Bets guaranteed!

UFC 290 Preview: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

The headliner features UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski is returning to the division after moving up to challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in February. That unanimous decision loss was the first mar on his record since a 2013 loss by TKO to Corey Nelson.

Volkanovski has defended the 145lb title four times since taking it from Max Holloway in 2019. Two of those title defenses came against Holloway, who earned the rubber match at UFC 276 because many felt he won their rematch at UFC 251 in 2020. Volkanovski also beat Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in title fights.

Rodriguez is bringing a two-fight win streak into the bout, coming off wins over Josh Emmett and Brian Ortega. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision to Max Holloway in November, 2021.

UFC 290 Preview: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja

The co-main event features Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno defending his title against Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno unified the title with a TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo in January of this year. That was his fourth bout against Figueiredo since 2020, all of which had the title on the line. He dropped a decision to Figueiredo in 2022 after submitting him in 2021 following a draw in their first bout in 2020. Moreno became the interim flyweight champ by beating Kai Kara-France last July.

Pantoja brings a three-fight win streak into the title bout. He’s coming off wins over Alex Perez, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape. He’s 9-3 in the UFC including a 2018 decision win over Moreno.

Stacked card also features Whittaker vs Du Plessis

This is a pretty stacked card featuring a middleweight contender bout between former champ Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis. Du Plessis has gotten plenty of attention since going 5-0 in the Octagon since joining the promotion in 2020. Four out of his five wins have come via finish with two knock outs, one TKO and one submission.

Many critics felt du Plessis should have moved immediately to a title shot against Israel Adesanya since Whittaker has already lost to the champ twice and seems unlikely to get a third title shot. But Dana White and company prefer to do things the hard way and they are making sure that du Plessis earns his title shot with a win over Bobby Knuckles.

The card also features Dana White Contenders Series winner Bo Nickal against Tresean Gore and the legendary Robbie Lawler against Niko Price.

UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Full Fight Card

Main PPV Card

Alexander Volkanovski (Champion) vs. Yair Rodriguez Featherweight title

Brandon Moreno (Champion) vs. Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore Middleweight

Prelims Card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price Welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell Welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross Flyweight

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Lightweight

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman Bantamweight

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira Catchweight

Share this story

About the author