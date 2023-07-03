Bet $20 on UFC 290 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Table of Contents
Yes, the title is true; we legally cannot lie to you! Claim this offer using Fan Duel:
- Sign up by clicking here
- Deposit $20 or more into your account
- Finally, place a $20 moneyline bet on Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez & Get $200 In Bonus Bets guaranteed!
UFC 290 Preview: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
The headliner features UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski is returning to the division after moving up to challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in February. That unanimous decision loss was the first mar on his record since a 2013 loss by TKO to Corey Nelson.
Volkanovski has defended the 145lb title four times since taking it from Max Holloway in 2019. Two of those title defenses came against Holloway, who earned the rubber match at UFC 276 because many felt he won their rematch at UFC 251 in 2020. Volkanovski also beat Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in title fights.
Rodriguez is bringing a two-fight win streak into the bout, coming off wins over Josh Emmett and Brian Ortega. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision to Max Holloway in November, 2021.
UFC 290 Preview: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja
The co-main event features Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno defending his title against Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno unified the title with a TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo in January of this year. That was his fourth bout against Figueiredo since 2020, all of which had the title on the line. He dropped a decision to Figueiredo in 2022 after submitting him in 2021 following a draw in their first bout in 2020. Moreno became the interim flyweight champ by beating Kai Kara-France last July.
Pantoja brings a three-fight win streak into the title bout. He’s coming off wins over Alex Perez, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape. He’s 9-3 in the UFC including a 2018 decision win over Moreno.
Stacked card also features Whittaker vs Du Plessis
This is a pretty stacked card featuring a middleweight contender bout between former champ Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis. Du Plessis has gotten plenty of attention since going 5-0 in the Octagon since joining the promotion in 2020. Four out of his five wins have come via finish with two knock outs, one TKO and one submission.
Many critics felt du Plessis should have moved immediately to a title shot against Israel Adesanya since Whittaker has already lost to the champ twice and seems unlikely to get a third title shot. But Dana White and company prefer to do things the hard way and they are making sure that du Plessis earns his title shot with a win over Bobby Knuckles.
The card also features Dana White Contenders Series winner Bo Nickal against Tresean Gore and the legendary Robbie Lawler against Niko Price.
UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Full Fight Card
Main PPV Card
Alexander Volkanovski (Champion) vs. Yair Rodriguez Featherweight title
Brandon Moreno (Champion) vs. Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight title
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner Lightweight
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore Middleweight
Prelims Card
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price Welterweight
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell Welterweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight
Early Prelims
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight
Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross Flyweight
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Lightweight
Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman Bantamweight
Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira Catchweight
About the author