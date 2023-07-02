TKO! – UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov full results, video highlights

IMAGO / Zuma / Louis Grasse

Join us this evening (July 1st) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov fight card, which is kicking off from the fagged out APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening includes a middleweight matchup between the UFC’s #7 rated middleweight, Sean Strickland, and a streaking yet unranked, Abus Magomedov. The start time for the event is 4:00p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. ET.

Strickland has been proving his worth at 185-pounds for some time now, posting up a highly respectable run of 7-2 since October of 2018. His only losses were that brutal KO at the hands of Alex Pereira, and a razor thin split decision defeat to Jared Cannonier. I hate to say that Magomedov is a step down in competition for Sean, but he is. Abus has a ton of talent and potential, and has amassed a stellar 12-1-1 record since May of 2016. You could even say that loss in there was Magomedov’s Strickland vs. Pereira moment, but instead of Alex, it was Louis Taylor who brutally knocked him out with a left hook.

I feel like the burden of proof here lies with Magomedov. Strickland has already shown that he belongs in the top-10, and I’m not so sure that Abus is bringing anything to the table that Sean hasn’t seen before in a UFC fight. In terms of the betting odds, Strickland is the betting favorite at -175, with Magomedov playing the underdog role at +125. In my opinion, Magomedov hasn’t done anything yet that would warrant such a tight betting line here. Does Vegas know something that we don’t?

This UFC fight night card’s co-main event should be a doozy as the UFC’s #12 rated lightweight, Damir Ismagulov, will trade barbs with the #15 ranked, Grant Dawson. I’ll be there for the scrambles! Also at this event, former 155-pound interim title challenger, Kevin Lee, returns to the UFC for the first time in two-years to tangle with a two-fight UFC noob in Rinat Fakhretdinov.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov kicks off with the preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET. From there, the main event will start at 7 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov fight card results

Main card

Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov by TKO at 4:20 of round 2: Middleweight

Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2): Lightweight

Michael Morales def. Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Welterweight

Ariane Lipski def. Melissa Gatto by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): (W) Flyweight

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Ismael Bonfim by submission (RNC) at 4:48 of round 1: Lightweight

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Brunno Ferreira by KO at 1:17 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Kevin Lee by technical submission (guillotine) at :55 of round 1: Welterweight

Joanderson Brito def. Westin Wilson by KO at 2:54 of round 1: Featherweight

Karol Rosa def. Yana Santos by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): (W) Featherweight

Elves Brener def. Guram Kutateladze by TKO at 3:17 of round 3: Lightweight

Luana Carolina def. Ivana Petrović by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Alexandr Romanov def. Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Heavyweight

