Photo: Alex Pereira now 230 lbs, dwarfs UFC heavyweight

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira has always been a massive middleweight, but it looks like he’ll be a pretty huge light heavyweight as well.

Ahead of Pereira’s debut at 205 lbs against Jan Blachowicz, his friend and training partner Glover Teixeira revealed that the former champ at 185 lbs is a “lean” 230 lbs now.

Alex Pereira now weighs 230 lbs.

“When he said he was going to light heavyweight, I was like ‘I love it that you’re going to light heavyweight.’ Because I don’t like to see him cutting that much weight. You don’t know how much that guy cuts,” Teixeira said after his grappling win at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4.

“He’s 230 lbs right now, and he’s lean! He’s probably at like 8% body fat,” he revealed. “For him to drop to 185, is crazy, crazy. I don’t cut much weight, but I know how hard it is, and as you get older, it gets harder and harder. That eventually can get bad for your health, and I don’t want him in that position, so I’m glad (he’s at light heavyweight.)”

Alex Pereira towers over UFC heavyweight

Pereira also recently posted a photo after training with UFC heavyweight Parker Porter. It’s worth noting how Porter is listed at 6’0 and weighed in at UFC 284 earlier this year close to the heavyweight limit at 264 lbs.

Pereira is going to go from 185 -> 205 -> 265 pic.twitter.com/mk09Nw4nRJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 28, 2023

Seeing how big Pereira is now, it does make one wonder how he repeatedly made 185 lbs for years.

