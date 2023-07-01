UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live thread with Zane Simon on Substack

Jump to
Substack live thread with Zane Simon
We’re smack dab in the middle of the UFC’s never ending summer of events. Which means another Fight Night card featuring a main event barely anyone’s talking about… except us!
Join Zane at 4pm Eastern, 1pm Pacific on The Bloody Elbow Substack to talk fights, films, food, beer, TV, whatever’s on your mind.
UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov fight card
Main card
- Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov: MIddleweight
- Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson: Lightweight
- Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales: Welterweight
- Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto: (W) Flyweight
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim: Lightweight
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight
Prelims
- Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov: Welterweight
- Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa: (W) Featherweight
- Ivana Petrović vs. Luana Carolina: (W) Flyweight
- Joanderson Brito vs Westin Wilson: Featherweight
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov: Heavyweight
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener: Lightweight
