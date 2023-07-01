Subscribe
UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live thread with Zane Simon on Substack

Hang out and watch UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov with Bloody Elbow's own Zane Simon.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
Sean Strickland. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Substack live thread with Zane Simon

We’re smack dab in the middle of the UFC’s never ending summer of events. Which means another Fight Night card featuring a main event barely anyone’s talking about… except us!

Join Zane at 4pm Eastern, 1pm Pacific on The Bloody Elbow Substack to talk fights, films, food, beer, TV, whatever’s on your mind.

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov fight card

Main card

Prelims

