UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov
UFC fight night picks: Joanderson Brito lock of the night?

The BE readers have looked over UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov and made their picks.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
Joanderson Brito/ IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

Another weekend, another UFC fight night. This time around Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov are headlining the card. The co-main is Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson. The card also sees the return of Kevin Lee (who is buried on the prelims).

Our staff have made their picks and now it’s time for the BE readers to do the same. Like the staff the readers are siding with Sean Strickland to come away with a win this UFC fight night.

Scroll below for all their other picks (including two fighters who are heavily favoured to win).

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov picks

Sean Strickland (85.7%) vs. Abus Magomedov (14.3%)

Readers’ pick: Sean Strickland.

Damir Ismagulov (78.6%) vs. Grant Dawson (21.4%)

Readers’ pick: Damir Ismagulov.

Max Griffin (35.7%) vs. Michael Morales (64.3%)

Readers’ pick: Michael Morales.

Ariane Lipski (64.3%) vs. Melissa Gato (35.7%)

Readers’ pick: Ariane Lipski.

Benoit Saint-Denis (28.6%) vs. Ismael Bonfim (71.4%)

Readers’ pick: Ismael Bonfim.

Nursulton Ruziboaev (21.4%) vs. Bruno Ferreira (78.6%)

Readers’ pick: Bruno Ferreira.

Kevin Lee (50%) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (50%)

Readers’ pick: Draw.

Yana Santos (28.6%) vs. Karol Rosa (71.4%)

Readers’ pick: Karol Rosa.

Ivana Petrovic (64.3%) vs. Luana Carolina (35.7%)

Readers’ pick: Ivana Petrovic.

Joanderson Brito (92.9%) vs. Westin Wilson (7.1%)

Readers’ pick: Joanderson Brito.

Alexandr Romanov (50%) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (50%)

Readers’ pick: Draw.

Guram Kutateladze (92.9%) vs. Elves Brener (7.1%)

Readers’ pick: Guram Kutateladze.

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Michael Morales (35.7%) and Ismael Bonfim (35.7%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim (50%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim (42.9%).

It’s very close atop our leader board with Adam Law edging Christophe on bonus points (for correctly picking which fighters will pick up bonus checks). Both have picks in for this UFC fight night, so the tie may be broken come Sunday morning.

Leader board

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 13 RecordBonus Points
1Adam Law91691600.5695-78
2Christophe91691600.5696-64
3Jeremy82791610.5096-68
4Just Simon82781600.5138-47
5ZeistPriest82681500.5477-56
6Luke G79691480.5347-55
7NickyBonz75591340.5607-45
8BearHands72651370.5266-66
9GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
10Sensei Scott56721280.4383-83
11DJNi54551090.4957-55
12Mark S52531050.4950-06
13Tommy4632780.5900-03
14Kaan3949880.4430-02
15Arran D3723600.6177-56
16mklip20013131620.5000-06
17Fishtown Simon3020500.6000-03
18Benjamin Thornton2935640.4530-01
19Keyon Talieh2831590.4750-02
20Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov2413370.6490-03

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

