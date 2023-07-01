UFC fight night picks: Joanderson Brito lock of the night?

Joanderson Brito/ IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

Another weekend, another UFC fight night. This time around Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov are headlining the card. The co-main is Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson. The card also sees the return of Kevin Lee (who is buried on the prelims).

Our staff have made their picks and now it’s time for the BE readers to do the same. Like the staff the readers are siding with Sean Strickland to come away with a win this UFC fight night.

Scroll below for all their other picks (including two fighters who are heavily favoured to win).

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov picks

Sean Strickland (85.7%) vs. Abus Magomedov (14.3%)

Readers’ pick: Sean Strickland.

Damir Ismagulov (78.6%) vs. Grant Dawson (21.4%)

Readers’ pick: Damir Ismagulov.

Max Griffin (35.7%) vs. Michael Morales (64.3%)

Readers’ pick: Michael Morales.

Ariane Lipski (64.3%) vs. Melissa Gato (35.7%)

Readers’ pick: Ariane Lipski.

Benoit Saint-Denis (28.6%) vs. Ismael Bonfim (71.4%)

Readers’ pick: Ismael Bonfim.

Nursulton Ruziboaev (21.4%) vs. Bruno Ferreira (78.6%)

Readers’ pick: Bruno Ferreira.

Kevin Lee (50%) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (50%)

Readers’ pick: Draw.

Yana Santos (28.6%) vs. Karol Rosa (71.4%)

Readers’ pick: Karol Rosa.

Ivana Petrovic (64.3%) vs. Luana Carolina (35.7%)

Readers’ pick: Ivana Petrovic.

Joanderson Brito (92.9%) vs. Westin Wilson (7.1%)

Readers’ pick: Joanderson Brito.

Alexandr Romanov (50%) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (50%)

Readers’ pick: Draw.

Guram Kutateladze (92.9%) vs. Elves Brener (7.1%)

Readers’ pick: Guram Kutateladze.

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Michael Morales (35.7%) and Ismael Bonfim (35.7%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim (50%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim (42.9%).

It’s very close atop our leader board with Adam Law edging Christophe on bonus points (for correctly picking which fighters will pick up bonus checks). Both have picks in for this UFC fight night, so the tie may be broken come Sunday morning.

Leader board

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 13 Record Bonus Points 1 Adam Law 91 69 160 0.569 5-7 8 2 Christophe 91 69 160 0.569 6-6 4 3 Jeremy 82 79 161 0.509 6-6 8 4 Just Simon 82 78 160 0.513 8-4 7 5 ZeistPriest 82 68 150 0.547 7-5 6 6 Luke G 79 69 148 0.534 7-5 5 7 NickyBonz 75 59 134 0.560 7-4 5 8 BearHands 72 65 137 0.526 6-6 6 9 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 10 Sensei Scott 56 72 128 0.438 3-8 3 11 DJNi 54 55 109 0.495 7-5 5 12 Mark S 52 53 105 0.495 0-0 6 13 Tommy 46 32 78 0.590 0-0 3 14 Kaan 39 49 88 0.443 0-0 2 15 Arran D 37 23 60 0.617 7-5 6 16 mklip2001 31 31 62 0.500 0-0 6 17 Fishtown Simon 30 20 50 0.600 0-0 3 18 Benjamin Thornton 29 35 64 0.453 0-0 1 19 Keyon Talieh 28 31 59 0.475 0-0 2 20 Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov 24 13 37 0.649 0-0 3

