UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov fight card, start time, live stream

Tonight’s premiere mma card is UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov, and it’s happening this evening (July 1st) from repetitive APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don’t expect many ‘USA’ chants, though, as only 5 of the 24 scheduled athletes are from the United States. Out of those 24 fighters, 10 of them have 2 or fewer UFC appearances, so divisional relevancy isn’t exactly at an all-time high. Nonetheless, the main and co-main events will involve ranked fighters, with only one other bout on the undercard getting a top-15 matchup.

Capping off the main card will be the UFC’s #7 rated middleweight, Sean Strickland, scraping it out with the streaking yet unranked, Abus Magomedov. Strickland is fresh off of unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov, which occurred back in January of this year, and is now hunting for back-to-back wins for the first time in two years. As for Magomedov, he made his UFC debut last September with a sensational front kick finish of Dustin Stoltzfus, and now he’s going straight to Sean Strickland.

This card’s co-main event should be a ton of fun when the UFC’s #12 rated lightweight, Damir Ismagulov, gets it in with the #15 ranked, Grant Dawson. Earlier in the night, former lightweight interim title challenger, Kevin Lee, returns to the promotion for the first time in two-years following that weird Diego Sanchez win over in Eagle FC 46. The 19-7 ‘Motown Phenom’ is slated to tangle with the 21-2 Rinat Fakhretdinov.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov takes place on tonight July 1st at the dusty ol’ Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov is available on ESPN+ for current subscribers, and can also be seen on ESPN. The event is scheduled to start live tonight at 4:00pm ET, 1:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Full UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov fight card

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov: MIddleweight

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson: Lightweight

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales: Welterweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto: (W) Flyweight

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim: Lightweight

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Prelims

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov is UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, and will be going down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for the PPV will see a featherweight title unification bout between the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and the interim champ, Yair Rodriguez. In the card’s co-main event, UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, will attempt to defend his crown in a high stakes rematch with a man who has already beat him once, Alexandre Pantoja.

