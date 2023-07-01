Live now! La Velada Del Año 3: Free stream and updates

La Velada Del Ano 3 is live on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The celebrity boxing event is the brainchild of Spanish influencer Ibai (one of the most popular people on the Spanish-speaking internet with over 14 million YouTube subscribers). For this event he has influencers from the hispanosphere and, initially, he had booked some stars known outside of Spanish-speaking countries.

Two of the biggest acquisitions for this card have fallen out due to injury. This week, streaming superstar Amouranth pulled out of the event, citing a medical condition. Weeks prior e-sports player Viruzz also pulled out due to injury.

La Velada Del Año 3 Full fight card

Ampeter vs. Papi Gavi

Rivers vs. La Rivers

Luzu vs. Fernanfloo

Shelao vs. Viruzz

Amouranth vs. Mayichi

Coscu vs. Germán Garmendia

How can I watch La Velada Del Año 3?

The event is scheduled to air live on the Twitch streaming platform for free. Specifically, on the ultra popular channel of ibai. The stream is expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch all the action below:

