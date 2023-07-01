Subscribe
Boxing
Savannah Marshall clinches undisputed titles: Full results

Tonight Savannah Marshall takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn as she attempts to become the undisputed super middleweight champ.

By: Tim Bissell | 21 hours ago

Savannah Marshall is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields last October. In that bout she lost her WBO middleweight title, making Shields the undisputed middleweight champ.

Tonight, Marshall is hoping to rebound from her sole professional loss. In Manchester she takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn for her undisputed super middleweight titles.

‘Built different’ – Twitter reacts to Claressa Shields decision win over Savannah Marshall

Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn also only has one loss on her record. And like Marshall, that loss came to none other than Claressa Shields. However, her loss to the GWOAT came in her pro debut back in 2016.

The card also features Natasha Jonas taking on Kandi Wyatt for the vacant IBF world welterweight title and Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers in super middleweight action.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall full fight card and results

  • Savannah Marshall MD-10 Franchon Crews-Dezurn (95-95, 97-93, 99-92)
  • Ben Whittaker TKO-8 Vladimir Belujsky (1:49)
  • Natasha Jonas TKO-8 Kandi Wyatt (0:33)
  • Mark Jeffers UD-10 Zak Chelli (97-94, 97-94, 97-93)
  • Callum Simpson UD-10 Boris Crighton (97-93, 99-92, 99-91)
Boxer Savannah Marshall Sofia, Bulgaria - 27 October 2018: Boxing match between Savannah Marshall (pictured) and Yanina Orozco for Woman s WBA intercontinental super middleweight championship. (License=RM) 12853574 LIC:RM
Savannah Marshall. IMAGO/Zoonar

Start time and date

The main card for Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall is scheduled for 2 p.m. tonight (Saturday, July 1, 2023). The main event ringwalks are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for this fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK are available here.

Where to stream

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall will be carried by ESPN+ on the following devices and platforms.

ESPN+ web browser and system requirements.

Stream live, rewind, or replay on up to 3 devices at once. All available in HD on the big screen or on the go with these connected devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex

