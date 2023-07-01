Cage Warriors 156: Live results, highlights, open discussion

UFC vet Darren Stewart will return this weekend in the main event of Cage Warriors 156. | IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Back in Wales for the first time in nearly a year, Cage Warriors will present a lineup of fights to the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, tonight. The shortened card will begin in the afternoon for U.S. viewers and wrap up just around the halfway point of the prelims for the UFC card that is taking place that same day.

As is the case with almost every Cage Warriors card, this weekend’s lineup includes quality prospects from all around Europe. For fans who want to keep tabs on the event, get results, see highlights, or join in on the discussion, this article is the place to be. Below is a short preview of the show, plus a results tab that will update throughout the day.

UFC alum Stewart looks for third consecutive win

Since departing the UFC roster two years back, Darren Stewart has quickly become an active name in Cage Warriors. Competing in the same promotion that sent him up to the UFC back in 2016, Stewart has attained two wins and one loss. One of those victories came just two months back, when he defeated Leon Aliu at Cage Warriors 154 via unanimous decision.

Aiming to pick up his third consecutive win on his current run, Stewart will headline a Cage Warriors card for only the second time in his career (the first was an unusual circumstance, where he was a UFC fighter but had his bout transferred to a Cage Warriors card so that it could happen amid the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020).

Standing across from Stewart will be Matthew Bonner, a Cage Warriors vet and one-time champion in the promotion. He is coming off a pair of explosive wins, finishing Alan Carlos and Guilherme Cadena in recent months.

Bonner notably briefly held the Cage Warriors Middleweight Championship in 2021, submitting Nathias Frederick in the fourth round of a bout to earn the title in June of that year. He dropped the title in his following appearance, going five rounds against then-undefeated talent Djati Melan and not getting the nod on scorecards afterward.

Other notable Cage Warriors 156 matchups

The co-main event spot will go to the bantamweight division, which will host a fight between Reece McEwan and Leonardo de Oliveira. McEwan has been on a roll since joining Cage Warriors last year, stringing together a trio of wins in the last few months. De Oliveira is an underdog coming into this one, coming off two consecutive losses in recent years.

Undefeated Dutch talent Ghassan Abdenabi will make his promotional debut on the main card, meeting Andy Clamp in a light heavyweight fight. Abdenabi put together four wins from 2018 to 2019, and is now returning with a big step-up matchup in front of him. Clamp heads into this weekend with more experience, but is also searching for his first Cage Warriors win still. He was unsuccessful in his first appearance in the promotion last year, getting finished in the first round by Chuck Campbell.

Quick Results

Main Card (2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST)

Middleweight: Darren Stewart def. Matthew Bonner via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27)

Bantamweight: Reece McEwan def. Leonardo de Oliveira via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 in Round 2

Just as he called it! @ReeceMcEwan with the 2nd round TKO Finish 🔥



📺 Watch #CW156 LIVE on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/R4BvsXwP8v — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 1, 2023

Light Heavyweight: Andy Clamp def. Ghassan Abdenabi via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:44 in Round 1

Bantamweight: Jack Eglin def. Rory Evans via TKO (strikes) at 2:53 in Round 2

Bantamweight: Jimmy Quinn def. Dan Kneil via KO (left hook) at 0:10 in Round 1

THE FASTEST KNOCKOUT IN CAGE WARRIORS HISTORY 🤯🤯🤯



📺 Watch #CW156 live on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/uiJK6Hvyk0 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 1, 2023

Preliminary Card (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST)

Featherweight: Scott Pedersen def. Yohan Salvador via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:15 in Round 1

Featherweight: Milad Ahady def. Marcondes Bastos via TKO (punches) at 1:10 in Round 2

A masterclass in striking by Milad Ahady as he finishes the fight with a BEAUTIFUL body shot 😮‍💨



📺 Watch #CW156 live on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/WWEMhqi1ts — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 1, 2023

Featherweight: Stephanie Evans def. Malgorzata Tkocz via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:59 in Round 1

