Cage Warriors 156: Fight card, start time, live streams

Cage Warriors 156 goes live from Cardiff, Wales tonight with UFC vet Darren Stewart headlining the show opposite former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Matthew Bonner.

Also on tonight’s card is former CW Academy bantamweight champion Jimmy Quinn, who will be making his pro debut against Dan Kneil.

CW 156 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET tonight (Saturday, July 1, 2023).

Tickets

Tickets at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, Wales are available here.

How to stream and price

Cage Warriors 156 will be aired live on UFC Fight Pass. A monthly subscription to Fight Pass costs $9.99 a month of $95.99 for an annual subscription.

In Canada Fight Pass costs $14.66 CAD a month and $95.99 CAD for a year.

In the UK Fight pass costs £6.99 per month or £71.99 for a year.

Fight Pass is available in all countries other than Brazil.

More information on UFC Fight Pass can be found here.

