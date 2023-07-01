Cage Warriors 156: Fight card, start time, live streams

Jump to
Cage Warriors 156 goes live from Cardiff, Wales tonight with UFC vet Darren Stewart headlining the show opposite former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Matthew Bonner.
Also on tonight’s card is former CW Academy bantamweight champion Jimmy Quinn, who will be making his pro debut against Dan Kneil.
Date and start time
CW 156 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET tonight (Saturday, July 1, 2023).
Tickets
Tickets at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, Wales are available here.
How to stream and price
Cage Warriors 156 will be aired live on UFC Fight Pass. A monthly subscription to Fight Pass costs $9.99 a month of $95.99 for an annual subscription.
In Canada Fight Pass costs $14.66 CAD a month and $95.99 CAD for a year.
In the UK Fight pass costs £6.99 per month or £71.99 for a year.
Fight Pass is available in all countries other than Brazil.
More information on UFC Fight Pass can be found here.
Fight card
- Matthew Bonner vs. Darren Stewart: middleweight
- Rory Evans vs. Jack Eglin: bantamweight
- Ieuan Davies vs. El Hadji Ndiaye: lightweight
- Andy Clamp vs. Ghassan Abdenabi: light heavyweight
- Jimmy Quinn vs. Dan Kneil: bantamweight
- Stephanie Evans vs. Malgorzata Tkocz: featherweight
- Scott Pederson vs. Yohan Salvador: featherweight
- Reece McEwan vs. Leonardo de Oliveira: bantamweight
- Milad Ahady vs. Marcondes Bastos: featherweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author