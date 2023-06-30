Craig Jones snags victory – UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4: Jones vs Pena full results, video highlights

Jump to
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 happens tonight (Thursday, June 29) and it will have an incredibly stacked card filled with BJJ stars and world champions alike.
As my in-depth preview noted, this event features a mix of UFC stars and elite grapplers, making it not only a good way to get casual viewers introduced to the pro grappling scene, but also something that’s going to whet the appetite of the most avid BJJ fan.
The event will be headlined by Craig Jones vs Felipe Pena, a rematch in grappling between ex-UFC champ Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith, along with a deep one-night 8-man open weight tournament with a $30,000 prize. It’s also worth noting that Gordon Ryan put up a $500 bounty on his former teammates competing on the card.
Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET, and this post will be updated with live results, along with highlights from the stacked BJJ event.
Recap and results
Craig Jones def. Felipe Pena by fastest escape time in overtime
$30,000 absolute tournament finals: Nicky Rodriguez def. Dan Manasoiu rear naked choke in overtime
Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision
Nicholas Meregali def. Roberto Abreu armbar in overtime
Absolute tournament semis: Nicky Rodriguez def. Vagner Rocha RNC in overtime
Absolute tournament semis: Dan Manasoiu def. Fedor Nikolov by knee bar, 0:32
Roman Bravo-Young vs. Alex Perez ends in a draw
Helena Crevar def. Emily Fernandez by rear naked choke 7:26
8-man absolute tournament opening round:
Nicky Rodriguez def. Roberto Jimenez by fastest escape time
Vagner Rocha def. Fellipe Andrew by inside heel hook, 6:18
Fedor Nikolov def. Haisam Rida fastest escape time
Dan Manasoiu def. Gabriel Arges by heel hook, 3:21
