Craig Jones snags victory – UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4: Jones vs Pena full results, video highlights

IMAGO / USA Today / Orlando Ramirez

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 happens tonight (Thursday, June 29) and it will have an incredibly stacked card filled with BJJ stars and world champions alike.

As my in-depth preview noted, this event features a mix of UFC stars and elite grapplers, making it not only a good way to get casual viewers introduced to the pro grappling scene, but also something that’s going to whet the appetite of the most avid BJJ fan.

The event will be headlined by Craig Jones vs Felipe Pena, a rematch in grappling between ex-UFC champ Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith, along with a deep one-night 8-man open weight tournament with a $30,000 prize. It’s also worth noting that Gordon Ryan put up a $500 bounty on his former teammates competing on the card.

Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET, and this post will be updated with live results, along with highlights from the stacked BJJ event.

Recap and results

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4: Craig Jones vs Felipe Pena – Full results, fight card, highlights

Craig Jones def. Felipe Pena by fastest escape time in overtime

Volk is somewhere dancing his face off#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/SOQnG2weWB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

$30,000 absolute tournament finals: Nicky Rodriguez def. Dan Manasoiu rear naked choke in overtime

Body lock pass for Nicky Rod!!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/yw6aZTXxfr — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

POP THAT TARP OFF, NICKY ROD!!! YOU'RE OUR #FPI4 CHAMPION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XKBdqVsmVn — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision

Teixeira stays with it and ends up in mount#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/cBk54edQmf June 30, 2023

Smith with a pretty good look#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/rAlMl7B1zD — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Nicholas Meregali def. Roberto Abreu armbar in overtime

OT TAP!



Cyborg has 8 seconds to respond!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/xwWhmzmvTH — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Absolute tournament semis: Nicky Rodriguez def. Vagner Rocha RNC in overtime

Nicky Rod advances to the finals!!!!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/S3JoyFMDG4 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Absolute tournament semis: Dan Manasoiu def. Fedor Nikolov by knee bar, 0:32

Big Dan is a DANGEROUS man!!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/Sw6KSYXFZj — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Roman Bravo-Young vs. Alex Perez ends in a draw

There's the RBY we know and love!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/pJwE0HFI0H — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Bravo-Young ends strong but we've got ourselves a draw!!#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/G00OZ6a65j — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Helena Crevar def. Emily Fernandez by rear naked choke 7:26

8-man absolute tournament opening round:

Nicky Rodriguez def. Roberto Jimenez by fastest escape time

Vagner Rocha def. Fellipe Andrew by inside heel hook, 6:18

Fedor Nikolov def. Haisam Rida fastest escape time

Dan Manasoiu def. Gabriel Arges by heel hook, 3:21

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author