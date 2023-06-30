Fight Circus 7 feat. Tyson Fury: Free live stream, fight card, start time

Fight Circus is back tonight with another card designed to entertain and titillate with a slew of freak fights and Tyson Fury serving as a special guest.

Organizers Full Metal Dojo describe this weekend’s card (Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Sausages) as: “The Peaky Blinders meets Harry Potter meets Snatch.”

Let the games begin.

The latest addition of Fight Circus goes live tonight (Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET).

Free Live Stream

Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Sausages is available for free. You an watch the entire thing on Fight Circus’ website.

Fight card

Special Guests Choice Main Event: Jon Nutt vs 2, or the Return of the Return of Sloppy Balboa. Special Guests Choice.

Karaoke Battle to the Death

Bob Sapp VS Saenchai (surprise match up)

Legs Of Fury Tag Team Match Up. With Two Fitness Champions Indian Leg Wrestling. And Only Kicking between Walter and the Huge Russian

Wheel of Violence: Ali BBQ VS Petzilla

Wheel of Violence: Kyoken VS Kushal

Foot in the Tire Championship Action between Street Fight Mike and Jonny Tello

4Man Nolsey Cup: British hooligans fighting each other.

Tattoo on the Line Bout: Muay Thai where winner gets a ‘winner’ tattoo and loser gets a ‘loser’ tattoo

