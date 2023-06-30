Subscribe
Fight Circus Fight Circus 7: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Sausages
0

Fight Circus 7 feat. Tyson Fury: Free live stream, fight card, start time

Fight Circus brings us bizarre brutality tonight with Wheels of Death, Karaoke brawls and a guest appearance from Tyson Fury.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago

Fight Circus is back tonight with another card designed to entertain and titillate with a slew of freak fights and Tyson Fury serving as a special guest.

Organizers Full Metal Dojo describe this weekend’s card (Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Sausages) as: “The Peaky Blinders meets Harry Potter meets Snatch.”

Let the games begin.

Date and start time

The latest addition of Fight Circus goes live tonight (Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET).

Free Live Stream

Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Sausages is available for free. You an watch the entire thing on Fight Circus’ website.

Fight card

  • Special Guests Choice Main Event: Jon Nutt vs 2, or the Return of the Return of Sloppy Balboa. Special Guests Choice.
  • Karaoke Battle to the Death
  • Bob Sapp VS Saenchai (surprise match up)
  • Legs Of Fury Tag Team Match Up. With Two Fitness Champions Indian Leg Wrestling. And Only Kicking between Walter and the Huge Russian
  • Wheel of Violence: Ali BBQ VS Petzilla
  • Wheel of Violence: Kyoken VS Kushal
  • Foot in the Tire Championship Action between Street Fight Mike and Jonny Tello
  • 4Man Nolsey Cup: British hooligans fighting each other.
  • Tattoo on the Line Bout: Muay Thai where winner gets a ‘winner’ tattoo and loser gets a ‘loser’ tattoo

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Interview: Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt aims to ‘carve our own niche‘
Interview: Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt aims to ‘carve our own niche‘
Victor Rodriguez | June 30
Fight Circus 6 full results: Rampage Jackson and Bob Sapp win insane ‘Siamese boxing’ match
Fight Circus 6: Rampage and Sapp win insane 'Siamese boxing' match
Victor Rodriguez | April 2
Read more stories