UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4: Jones vs Peña live BJJ results stream, video highlights, start time for tonight

Join us for live BJJ matches at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4.

By: Anton Tabuena | 2 hours ago
IMAGO / USA Today / Orlando Ramirez

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 happens tonight (Thursday, June 29) and it will have an incredibly stacked card filled with BJJ stars and world champions alike.

As my in-depth preview noted, this event features a mix of UFC stars and elite grapplers, making it not only a good way to get casual viewers introduced to the pro grappling scene, but also something that’s going to whet the appetite of the most avid BJJ fan.

The event will be headlined by Craig Jones vs Felipe Peña, a rematch in grappling between ex-UFC champ Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith, along with a deep one-night 8-man open weight tournament with a $30,000 prize. It’s also worth noting that Gordon Ryan put up a $500 bounty on his former teammates competing on the card.

Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET, and this post will be updated with live results, along with highlights from the stacked BJJ event.

The stacked BJJ card UFC fans should watch – Fight Pass Invitational 4 fight card, live stream, start time

How to watch, live stream details

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4, as the name suggests, will be streamed live only on UFC Fight Pass. The event happens on June 29, Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. 

The event will happen at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 full results, fight card, highlights:

Felipe Peña vs. Craig Jones

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Nicholas Meregali vs. Roberto Abreu

Roman Bravo-Young vs. Alex Perez

Helena Crevar vs. Emily Fernandez

8-man absolute tournament:

Fellipe Andrew

Nicky Rodriguez

Roberto Jimenez

Vagner Rocha

Gabriel Arges

Haisam Rida

Dan Manasoiu

Fedor Nikolov

