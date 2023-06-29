Sean O’Malley disproves UFC champ’s claim of receiving Lamborghini from Dana White

IMAGO | Zuma / Louise Grasse

Sean O’Malley isn’t buying Aljamain Sterling’s claim of receiving a swanky gift from UFC boss Dana White. “Funkmaster” recently posted a photo of him on Instagram thanking White for his new bright green Lamborghini.

“Sugar” Sean, however, brought some receipts on the recent episode of his TimboSugarShow on YouTube with coach Tim Welch.

Sean O’Malley proves Sterling’s new ride is a rental

Sean O’Malley was quick to disprove Sterling’s claims by bringing up the Instagram post of the company that rented the vehicle.

“Dana didn’t give Sterling… Look at this. The people that rented him that Lambo posted on their Instagram that said, ‘Champs rent from champs.’ He rented the Lambo.

“I wanted to make a funny video saying, ‘Yeah, Dana bought me a house!’ Dana doesn’t f—ng buy new shit.”

Las Vegas-based rental company Royalty Exotic Cars did put up a post shortly after Sterling’s with the exact caption that Sean O’Malley mentioned.

Sterling claims Sean O’Malley was ‘handpicked to look like a superstar’

Recently, bantamweight contender Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera scrutinized Sean O’Malley’s record and downplayed the UFC star’s accomplishments.

“The B-level competition, yeah he put all of them out. Almeida was washed probably a lot of times. He wasn’t washed up. He was super washed up.

“Eddie Wineland, respect to the guy, he’s a legend. But he got KOd three more times? Then the green-haired kid (Kris Moutinho), couldn’t win a fight in the UFC.

“I get it. You got talent, you got all this hype. Fighting-wise? You didn’t fight nobody.”

Sterling did the same thing in a recent YouTube video he posted.

“You get this guy who’s kind of come in, has had these tailor-made fights that were handpicked for him to look like a superstar, and in all fairness, I’m not even mad at that,” he said (quotes via MMA Mania).

“What I’m more annoyed with is the fact that he has an opportunity to really stake his claim and declare to the division, bow down gracefully and say ‘Hey, guys, this is who I am and I’m here.’

“Instead he goes out and fights ‘Chito’ [Vera], literally the fight lasts like three minutes.

Sterling firmly believes Sean O’Malley isn’t deserving of title shot

Aljo went on to compare his accomplishments with Sean O’Malley’s, and he remains baffled at how the latter secured his upcoming title shot at UFC 292.

“Dude, we are not the same, we are just not the same. I’ve cut my teeth in this sport and in this division. What am I, 15-3 now? What are we even talking about? I got the resume. So I don’t think Sean deserved the spot.

“But I learned a very good quote … ‘It’s not about what you deserve, it’s about what you can negotiate.’ And somehow this man was able to negotiate his way into a title shot, and now he’s here.”

How UFC 292 looks like

As of this posting, UFC 292’s scheduled title fight headliner between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley will go on as planned. At the co-main event is another championship bout between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Also featured on the card is the return of former champions Chris Weidman and Cody Garbrandt. Weidman will make his comeback after his 2021 leg-break injury and will face Brad Tavares. Garbrandt, meanwhile, will try to carry on with his winning ways when he faces Mario Bautista.

UFC 292 happens on August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston.

Share this story

About the author