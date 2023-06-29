Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall: Start time, date, full fight card and how to stream

Savannah Marshall is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields last October. In that bout she lost her WBO middleweight title, making Shields the undisputed middleweight champ.

This weekend, Marshall is hoping to rebound from her sole professional loss. In Manchester she takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn for her undisputed super middleweight titles.

Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn also only has one loss on her record. And like Marshall, that loss came to none other than Claressa Shields. However, her loss to the GWOAT came in her pro debut back in 2016.

The card also features Natasha Jonas taking on Kandi Wyatt for the vacant IBF world welterweight title and Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers in super middleweight action.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall full fight Card

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall; For Crews-Dezurn’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world super middleweight titles.

Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers; Super middleweight.

Natasha Jonas vs. Kandi Wyatt; For the vacant IBF world welterweight title.

Ben Whittaker vs. Vladimir Belujsky; Light heavyweight.

Callum Simpson vs. Boris Crighton; Super middleweight.

The main card for Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for this fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK are available here.

Where to stream

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall will be carried by ESPN+ on the following devices and platforms.

