Michael Chandler asks for ‘patience’ with Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is assured that the Conor McGregor fight will happen in 2023. The former Bellator champion recently sat down for an interview with Daniel Cormier to discuss the developments (or lack thereof) of the supposed matchup with “The Notorious.”

Michael Chandler’s call to fans: ‘Practice patience’

It’s been a month into the broadcast of the ongoing 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, where Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are opposing coaches. Fans know the current developments of the show, but so far no nothing about the fight between the two men.

Chandler is aware of the people’s desire for updates, and to that he has this response:

“Of course, everybody wants answers,” Chandler told Cormier. “They’re eager for answers. But, ultimately, we all have to practice patience. This, for me, is a time right now to practice patience.

“I knew what I signed up for. I knew doing the Ultimate Fighter that there was gonna be a lull and a long period of time and the show… we’re not even halfway through the show yet.”

Michael Chandler assured Conor McGregor fight happens in 2023

McGregor already missed his deadline to re-enter into the USADA pool and make it in time to compete by the end of the year, and Michael Chandler himself has become a bit impatient.

No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? pic.twitter.com/pX5RmOFSdK — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2023

But as someone privy to what’s going on behind the scenes, he has some assurance that the fight will happen sometime within the year.

“I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of, ‘I’m doing the Ultimate Fighter, I’m fighting Michael Chandler… oh by the way, I’m not coming back, make sure you buy my Tidl Sport and my Irish whiskey…’

“He’s coming back. Yes, supposedly, there was a countdown with USADA, six months and all that other stuff. That’s not for me to choose or decide. Have there been exemptions before? People are talking about exemptions, of course, that’s on the table.”

Chandler says chooses to deal with what’s within his control, but he has some form of assurance.

Hey @MikeChandlerMMA if you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight iq — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 18, 2023

“All I know is I’m controlling the controllables, and I also know that either way, I’m gonna keep on moving forward. And I do believe I will fight Conor within the next six months.”

The UFC expects a fight to happen

From their end, the organization likewise expects the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight to take place within the year. However, they don’t have as firm of an assurance as they would with a definite booking.

“There’s a fight,” UFC president Dana White said during a post-fight media scrum in late May.

“[McGregor] has to get into the USADA pool first. He’s filling out the paperwork. I don’t know how soon that will be done or what’s going on, but that’s his business that he’s handling with USADA. But it’s all in motion.

“Hopefully we have a big fight in Madison Square Garden in November, and then a big fight in December.”

In another interview, White admitted to having difficulty trying to get his now-uber wealthy superstar back in the game.

“The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money,” White said of McGregor. “It’s like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] now.

“These guys got shit-loads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys back in and get them fired up to get in and fight.”

Conor McGregor himself did admit to having less of that fire he had as an up-and-comer.

“If you’re in a game, make sure you’re in it all the way, all in with it, and then that game will be your game,” he said in a 2019 interview with Tony Robbins.

“That’s where I am right now, and I’ve only taken this philosophy recently. Like I’ve said, I’ve had dips, lacks of motivation, dips in commitment. But I’m figuring it all out and I’m in a good place.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t seen action since UFC 264 in 2021. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 281 in November 2022.

