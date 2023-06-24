Subscribe
UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria
0

Most our readers think Ilia Topuria will smash Josh Emmett tonight

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is live tonight. Check out who are readers think will win on tonight's fight card.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
Most our readers think Ilia Topuria will smash Josh Emmett tonight

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett highlight tonight’s UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, FL. Both will be looking to carve through the other to form a path to UFC featherweight gold. Emmett has had one crack at that already, but the upstart Topuria will be hoping he can prevent the American from getting there again anytime soon.

Also on this card we have Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber and Neil Magny vs. Phillip Rowe.

We’ve looked over the fights for our staff picks this week, but now it’s time to turn the reins over to the readers. Below are who our Substack subscribers think will win each match-up on tonight’s UFC fight night card.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

UFC Fight Night reader picks

Josh Emmett (20%) vs. Ilia Topuria (80%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Ilia Topuria.

Amanda Ribas (73.3%) vs. Maycee Barber (26.7%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Amanda Ribas.

Cody Brundage (73.3%) vs. Sedrique Dumas (20%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Cody Brundage.

David Onama (33.3%) vs. Gabriel Santos (60%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Gabriel Santos.

Brendan Allen (86.7%) vs. Bruno Silva (6.7%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Brendan Allen.

Neil Magny (86.7%) vs. Philip Rowe (13.3%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Neil Magny.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (80%) vs. Joshua Van (13.3%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Justin Tafa (100%) vs. Austen Lane (0%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Justin Tafa.

Randy Brown (93.3%) vs. Wellington Turman (0.%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Randy Brown.

Mateusz Rebecki (75%) vs. Laik Radzhabov (25%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Mateusz Rebecki.

Tabatha Ricci (60%) vs. Gillian Robertson (40%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Tabatha Ricci.

Trevor Peek (85.7%) vs. Chepe Mariscal (14.3%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Trevor Peek.

Jamall Emmers (57.1%) vs. Jack Jenkins (42.9%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Jamall Emmers.

Tatsuro Taira (86.7%) vs. Klyedson Rodrigues (13.3%)

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Tatsuro Taira.

Who gets a Performance of the Night Award?

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Ilia Topuria (60%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (66.7%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers picks UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Readers pick: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (66.7%)

Leader board

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 12 RecordBonus Points
1Adam Law86621480.5814-57
2Christophe85631480.5743-64
3Jeremy76721480.5144-57
4ZeistPriest75631380.5435-45
5Just Simon74741480.5006-36
6Luke G72641360.5295-45
7NickyBonz68551230.5534-55
9BearHands66591250.5286-35
8GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
10Sensei Scott53641170.4530-03
11Mark S52531050.4957-26
12DJNi4750970.4854-54
13Tommy4632780.5904-53
14Kaan3949880.4433-62
15mklip20013131620.5000-06
16Arran D3018480.6250-05
17Fishtown Simon3020500.6000-03
18Benjamin Thornton2935640.4530-01
19Keyon Talieh2831590.4755-42
20Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov2413370.6490-03
Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Youth is served! – UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full results, highlights
UFC Fight Night Results and HLs: Topuria dominates Emmett in bloody boxing clinic
Dayne Fox | June 24
Vegas: Ilia Topuria will finish Josh Emmett early
Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett to get early finish?
Eddie Mercado | June 23
Read more stories