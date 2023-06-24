Most our readers think Ilia Topuria will smash Josh Emmett tonight

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett highlight tonight’s UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, FL. Both will be looking to carve through the other to form a path to UFC featherweight gold. Emmett has had one crack at that already, but the upstart Topuria will be hoping he can prevent the American from getting there again anytime soon.

Also on this card we have Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber and Neil Magny vs. Phillip Rowe.

We’ve looked over the fights for our staff picks this week, but now it’s time to turn the reins over to the readers. Below are who our Substack subscribers think will win each match-up on tonight’s UFC fight night card.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

UFC Fight Night reader picks

Josh Emmett (20%) vs. Ilia Topuria (80%)

Readers pick: Ilia Topuria.

Amanda Ribas (73.3%) vs. Maycee Barber (26.7%)

Readers pick: Amanda Ribas.

Cody Brundage (73.3%) vs. Sedrique Dumas (20%)

Readers pick: Cody Brundage.

David Onama (33.3%) vs. Gabriel Santos (60%)

Readers pick: Gabriel Santos.

Brendan Allen (86.7%) vs. Bruno Silva (6.7%)

Readers pick: Brendan Allen.

Neil Magny (86.7%) vs. Philip Rowe (13.3%)

Readers pick: Neil Magny.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (80%) vs. Joshua Van (13.3%)

Readers pick: Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Justin Tafa (100%) vs. Austen Lane (0%)

Readers pick: Justin Tafa.

Randy Brown (93.3%) vs. Wellington Turman (0.%)

Readers pick: Randy Brown.

Mateusz Rebecki (75%) vs. Laik Radzhabov (25%)

Readers pick: Mateusz Rebecki.

Tabatha Ricci (60%) vs. Gillian Robertson (40%)

Readers pick: Tabatha Ricci.

Trevor Peek (85.7%) vs. Chepe Mariscal (14.3%)

Readers pick: Trevor Peek.

Jamall Emmers (57.1%) vs. Jack Jenkins (42.9%)

Readers pick: Jamall Emmers.

Tatsuro Taira (86.7%) vs. Klyedson Rodrigues (13.3%)

Readers pick: Tatsuro Taira.

Who gets a Performance of the Night Award?

Readers pick: Ilia Topuria (60%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers pick: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (66.7%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers pick: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (66.7%)

Leader board

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 12 Record Bonus Points 1 Adam Law 86 62 148 0.581 4-5 7 2 Christophe 85 63 148 0.574 3-6 4 3 Jeremy 76 72 148 0.514 4-5 7 4 ZeistPriest 75 63 138 0.543 5-4 5 5 Just Simon 74 74 148 0.500 6-3 6 6 Luke G 72 64 136 0.529 5-4 5 7 NickyBonz 68 55 123 0.553 4-5 5 9 BearHands 66 59 125 0.528 6-3 5 8 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 10 Sensei Scott 53 64 117 0.453 0-0 3 11 Mark S 52 53 105 0.495 7-2 6 12 DJNi 47 50 97 0.485 4-5 4 13 Tommy 46 32 78 0.590 4-5 3 14 Kaan 39 49 88 0.443 3-6 2 15 mklip2001 31 31 62 0.500 0-0 6 16 Arran D 30 18 48 0.625 0-0 5 17 Fishtown Simon 30 20 50 0.600 0-0 3 18 Benjamin Thornton 29 35 64 0.453 0-0 1 19 Keyon Talieh 28 31 59 0.475 5-4 2 20 Khabib “The Seagull” Nurmagomedov 24 13 37 0.649 0-0 3

