Subscribe
MMA News UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria
0

Youth is served! – UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full results, highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria live MMA card.

By: Dayne Fox | 1 day ago
Youth is served! – UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full results, highlights
IMAGO | USA TODAY MMA: UFC Fight Night - Jacksonville - Emmett vs Topuria Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Ilia Topuria (blue gloves) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Join us today (June 24) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card. The main event features #5 ranked featherweight, Josh Emmett, looking to get back on track against the #9 ranked Ilia Topuria. The start time for the event is 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.

Emmett is coming off his first loss since 2018, coming up short against Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight title just over four months ago. The 38-year-old is looking to get back on track in a hurry, looking to be the first to hang an “O” on the undefeated brickhouse that is Topuria.

The co-main event features a pair of women’s flyweights who are vying to emerge as a potential title challenger. The #11 ranked Maycee Barber has managed to mature into a physical presence in the division that her opposition can hope to outmuscle while the savvy #9 ranked Amanda Ribas rebounded after dropping her debut at 125.

There’s also the #13 ranked middleweight Brendan Allen looking to turn away the powerful Bruno Silva and the #11 ranked welterweight Neil Magny hoping to hold off the similarly lanky Philip Rowe.

To get a feel for how our staff sees the UFC fight card playing out, our picks are here.

Josh Emmett, one half of the main event of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria
Can Josh Emmett get back on track? IMAGO / Louis Grasse

Full UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card results

Main Card

  • Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45) | Featherweight
  • Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of RD2 | Women’s Flyweight
  • Austen Lane fought Justin Tafa to a no contest due to eye poke at 0:29 of RD1 | Heavyweight
  • David Onama def. Gabriel Santos via KO (punches) at 4:13 of RD2 | Featherweight
  • Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (RNC) at 4:39 of RD1 | Middleweight

Prelims

  • Neil Magny def. Philip Rowe via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Welterweight
  • Randy Brown def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) | Middleweight
  • Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov via TKO (punch and leg kicks) at 2:36 of RD2 | Lightweight
  • Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27) | Women’s Strawweight
  • Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Flyweight
  • Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) | Lightweight
  • Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30) | Featherweight
  • Sedrique Dumas def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) | Middleweight

Follow Bloody Elbow’s podcasts on Substack

Share this story
About the author
Dayne Fox
Dayne Fox

Dayne Fox is a contributing writer and analyst for Bloody Elbow. He has been writing about combat sports since 2013 and a member of Bloody Elbow since 2016. Dayne primarily contributes opinion pieces and event coverage. Dayne’s specialties are putting together the preview articles for all the UFC events and post-fight analysis. Outside of writing on combat sports, Dayne works in the purchasing department of a construction company, formerly working as an analyst. He is also a proud husband and father. In what spare time he can find, he enjoys strategy games and is a movie enthusiast. He is based in Utah.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
‘Alex Pereira loses to Jamahal Hill’ – UFC light heavyweight breaks down ex-champ’s chances at 205 lbs
'Hill beats him' - UFC LHW breaks down Pereira's chances at 205
Milan Ordoñez | June 25
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria – Winners & Losers
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria - Winners & Losers
Dayne Fox | June 25
Ronda Rousey won’t reenter the UFC ‘without the guarantee that she would be competitive’ now
Ronda Rousey won't reenter the UFC 'without the guarantee that she would be competitive' now
Milan Ordoñez | June 25
Read more stories