Youth is served! – UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full results, highlights

Join us today (June 24) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card. The main event features #5 ranked featherweight, Josh Emmett, looking to get back on track against the #9 ranked Ilia Topuria. The start time for the event is 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.

Emmett is coming off his first loss since 2018, coming up short against Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight title just over four months ago. The 38-year-old is looking to get back on track in a hurry, looking to be the first to hang an “O” on the undefeated brickhouse that is Topuria.

The co-main event features a pair of women’s flyweights who are vying to emerge as a potential title challenger. The #11 ranked Maycee Barber has managed to mature into a physical presence in the division that her opposition can hope to outmuscle while the savvy #9 ranked Amanda Ribas rebounded after dropping her debut at 125.

There’s also the #13 ranked middleweight Brendan Allen looking to turn away the powerful Bruno Silva and the #11 ranked welterweight Neil Magny hoping to hold off the similarly lanky Philip Rowe.

Full UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card results

Main Card

Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45) | Featherweight

Doctor: "Do you want to fight?"



Josh was offended by the question 😂#UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/ZssYM6ZCL9 — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) June 24, 2023

How did Emmett survive round 4!? 😲 pic.twitter.com/yhyOBl9xYv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of RD2 | Women’s Flyweight

Austen Lane fought Justin Tafa to a no contest due to eye poke at 0:29 of RD1 | Heavyweight

Jeez, that might be the worst eye poke I've ever seen in MMA #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/Z5Dm3Ghkv8 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 24, 2023

David Onama def. Gabriel Santos via KO (punches) at 4:13 of RD2 | Featherweight

BRUTAL UPPERCUT FROM ONAMA 👊 pic.twitter.com/DdQfB1RWnZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (RNC) at 4:39 of RD1 | Middleweight

Prelims

Neil Magny def. Philip Rowe via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Welterweight

Locks in his 21st UFC victory 👏👏👏@NeilMagny is going home with the win at #UFCJacksonville!



[ We are now live on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/LMAYgRYm66 June 24, 2023

Randy Brown def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) | Middleweight

Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov via TKO (punch and leg kicks) at 2:36 of RD2 | Lightweight

That's 15 wins in a row for Rebecki 😤 pic.twitter.com/MUUBjDbH9r — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27) | Women’s Strawweight

Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Flyweight

This combo from Van 😳 pic.twitter.com/xS7nk2Yxhq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) | Lightweight

Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30) | Featherweight

Crowd is LOUD after a close round 1 #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/Shp3yLR4Xr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

Sedrique Dumas def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) | Middleweight

