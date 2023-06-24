Youth is served! – UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full results, highlights

Jump to
Join us today (June 24) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card. The main event features #5 ranked featherweight, Josh Emmett, looking to get back on track against the #9 ranked Ilia Topuria. The start time for the event is 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.
Emmett is coming off his first loss since 2018, coming up short against Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight title just over four months ago. The 38-year-old is looking to get back on track in a hurry, looking to be the first to hang an “O” on the undefeated brickhouse that is Topuria.
The co-main event features a pair of women’s flyweights who are vying to emerge as a potential title challenger. The #11 ranked Maycee Barber has managed to mature into a physical presence in the division that her opposition can hope to outmuscle while the savvy #9 ranked Amanda Ribas rebounded after dropping her debut at 125.
There’s also the #13 ranked middleweight Brendan Allen looking to turn away the powerful Bruno Silva and the #11 ranked welterweight Neil Magny hoping to hold off the similarly lanky Philip Rowe.
To get a feel for how our staff sees the UFC fight card playing out, our picks are here.
Full UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card results
Main Card
- Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45) | Featherweight
- Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of RD2 | Women’s Flyweight
- Austen Lane fought Justin Tafa to a no contest due to eye poke at 0:29 of RD1 | Heavyweight
- David Onama def. Gabriel Santos via KO (punches) at 4:13 of RD2 | Featherweight
- Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (RNC) at 4:39 of RD1 | Middleweight
Prelims
- Neil Magny def. Philip Rowe via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Welterweight
- Randy Brown def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) | Middleweight
- Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov via TKO (punch and leg kicks) at 2:36 of RD2 | Lightweight
- Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27) | Women’s Strawweight
- Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) | Flyweight
- Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) | Lightweight
- Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30) | Featherweight
- Sedrique Dumas def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) | Middleweight
