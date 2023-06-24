UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria post-fight bonuses — David Onama demolishes Gabriel Santos with perfect uppercut

David Onama after knocking out Gabriel Santos at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

David Onama was one of four post-fight bonus winners after UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria this past Saturday.

David Onama starches Gabriel Santos at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Performance of the Night: David Onama gave us the filthiest finish of the night! After having some issues with Gabriel Santos’ ground game, the ‘Silent Assassin’ found a home for a picture-perfect uppercut that stunned Santos. As ‘Mosquitinho’ fell to the canvas, Onama connected with a right hand and two more punches to really end things. After, the Factory X product gave a nod to Israel Adesanya with the same ‘bow and arrow’ celebration he did after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this past April. Overall good night for Onama.

Performance of the Night: Maycee Barber sent a warning to the top ten of her division with a second-round TKO of Amanda Ribas. After bloodying Ribas early, the ‘Future’ stunned her with two head kicks. Barber moved forward with a flurry of punches before Ribas went down, where the Team Alpha Male product followed her and unloaded some ground-and-pound until the referee saw enough. That was the fifth win in a row for Barber, who should find herself with a higher ranking next.

Fight of the Night: Immediately after Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria ended, we had our answer on who would receive ‘Fight of the Night’ honors. For 25 minutes, Emmett and Topuria threw heat that could have rivaled the average daily temperature in Florida. As for who did the most damage, that was the ‘El Matador,’ who went off on Emmett for the majority of that fight. He got his most important UFC win and might have solidified himself as one of the next challengers in line for reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Full UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria Results:

Main Card:

Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)

Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa ruled a No Contest after an accidental eye poke at 0:29 of Round 1

David Onama def. Gabriel Santos by KO (punches) at 4:13 of Round 2

Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of Round 1

Preliminary Card:

Neil Magny def. Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mateusz Rębecki def. Loik Radzhabov by TKO (leg kicks, punch) at 2:36 of Round 2

Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision by (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Sedriques Dumas def. Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

