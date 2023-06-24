They forgot the bell! Promotion mishap almost ‘got a guy murdered’ in the ring

Takeru Segawa vs. Bailey Sugden got ugly when the promoter forgot to bring a bell and the ref let the beating continue a full extra minue

Three Division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa fought the UK’s ‘British Bulldog’ Bailey Sugden for the ISKA World Lightweight title at Zenith in Paris on Saturday 24th June 2023. And to say things went awry on the fight card is an understatement.

The promoter ‘forgot to bring a bell’

British promotion Muay Thai Grand Prix put on the bout, which was a pretty big deal in the ISKA (International Sport Kickboxing Association) kickboxing world. It was the debut of the Japanese phenom on European soil. Takeru was coming off a decision loss to RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa in front of a huge crowd at the Tokyo Dome last fall.

Takeru returns to action this coming Saturdaypic.twitter.com/FZAdfDCOiR — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) June 20, 2023 Here’s an example of the pre-fight hype Takeru was getting before the bout

He definitely made an impression, beating the reigning champ Sugden via TKO stoppage by head kick KO in the 5th round. But that’s not really the notable part about the fight card. It appears that British promotion Muay Thai Grand Prix forgot something pretty important when they packed for Paris: the bell to tell the ref when to end the rounds. Oops.

Main event unmarred but Taiga vs Karpowicz went badly wrong

Fortunately the main event seems to have been unmarred, but the undercard fighters weren’t so lucky.

No bell, so the ref let Taiga beat the shit out of Karpowicz for an entire extra minute. This is a Fyre Fest level clusterfuck. #MTGP — Mitch Chill, Son (@lukeuidswords) June 24, 2023

This tweeter seems to have been confused about who was fighting in the messed up bout but I couldn’t resist quoting his prose:

time ran out and the ref didn’t stop it so takeru ended up murdering a dude that did not have to get murdered pic.twitter.com/lotxSRjLEE — kai (TAKERU WIN DAY) (@shatteredjaw) June 24, 2023

But the confusion was wide spread with this report indicating it was Taigu who took the extra minute of damage.

…..and Taiju gets knocked out in minute 5!!! of round 2. MTGP should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. #MTGP June 24, 2023

Fortunately, the card headlining title fight ended within regulation time and wasn’t ruined by the mess up. But nonetheless this has to be seen as a major faux pas by the promoter and a pretty poor way to introduce a Japanese kickboxing star to a fight-hungry European audience.

Last Takeru fight left some fans frustrated too

As we reported last fall, Takeru’s last bout left some fans unhappy as well.

“Tenshin’s boxing looked sharper, and was key to him scoring a knockdown at the end of the first round. The second and third round also featured a headbutt and a trip takedown that had Tenshin wincing and complaining to the referee. Those final two stanzas were much closer, with both landing good strikes. At the end of three rounds, and with a knockdown already in the bank, it was Tenshin that scored better and was awarded with a unanimous decision.”

“It was an entertaining scrap, but for such a massive fight that took years to put on, fans were left wanting more. It’s great that it finally happened, but three short rounds just weren’t enough for a fight of this magnitude.”

