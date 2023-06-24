Subscribe
Asian MMA
0

RIZIN 43: Live results stream, video highlights, open discussion

Check out the results from RIZIN 43.

By: Jack Wannan | 2 days ago
RIZIN 43: Live results stream, video highlights, open discussion
Kleber Koike - who was stripped of his featherweight title on Friday after missing weight - will face Chihiro Suzuki in the main event of RIZIN 43. | RIZIN FF

It will be a busy time in Sapporo, Japan this Saturday when RIZIN 43 takes place from the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Arena on Saturday night. Back for the first time since early May, the top Japanese MMA promotion has a lot to offer this weekend, including a title fight and many returning notable names.

Bloody Elbow will have live coverage of the entire evening of action, providing you with results, highlights, and more throughout the night and morning.

Koike loses belt one day before RIZIN 43

RIZIN 43 gained some last-minute drama on Friday, as Kleber Koike was stripped of his featherweight belt after missing weight for his main event bout against Chihiro Suzuki. The bout will proceed on Saturday and Suzuki could still earn the title if successful in his performance, but under no circumstance can Koike leave the venue this weekend with a belt still around his waist.

The featherweight title bout is just one of many bouts expected to go down on Saturday. The promotion has a lengthy 17-bout lineup set to take place, including five kickboxing bouts and 12 MMA fights.

Veteran Yusuke Yachi will make his return in the co-main event, making his first appearance of the year against Bellator alum Zach Zane. And in the bout before then, heavyweight veteran Hideki Sekine will take on Mikio Ueda.

RIZIN 43 is part of a busy Japanese combat sports week

It’s a busy week for Japanese combat sports fans. K-1 legend Takeru is making his return to action in France this weekend, and a high-profile boxing match (which coincidentally also had some weigh-in drama) between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco is scheduled to take place in Tokyo as well. RIZIN 43 is certainly part of that schedule, with a lot to offer from Sapporo.

RIZIN 43’s main card will start early on Saturday morning, at 1 a.m. ET. If you want to watch the show, an English feed will be available on FITE. Viewers in Japan will be able to watch the card for free via Youtube – a rare treat offered by the promotion. However, that opportunity isn’t available if you aren’t in the country.

If you aren’t able to watch along this Saturday, we have all the results and information you need to stay in the know. And if you want an article to check on while watching along, we can be that as well! Below is a feed that will update throughout the night with results and highlight clips of the action from Japan.

Quick Results, highlights!

Main Card (1 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. JST) (FITE)

  • RIZIN Featherweight Championship: Kleber Koike vs. Chihiro Suzuki via Submission (Armbar) at 2:59 in Round 1 (Koike scored a submission against Suzuki, but had a no-contest result due to Koike missing weight for the bout.)
  • Lightweight: Yusuke Yachi def. Zach Zane via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:50 in Round 1
  • Heavyweight: Mikio Ueda def. Hideki Sekine via TKO (Strikes) at 0:22 in Round 1

Opening Fights (11:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. JST)

Feel free to join us in the comment section if you’re watching along. I’ll personally be adding some observations in the section as the night progresses.

Share this story
About the author
Jack Wannan
Jack Wannan

Jack Wannan is a reporter for Bloody Elbow. He joined the site in 2023 after previously writing for MMA-Prospects.com and Knockdown News. He is currently in the process of earning a bachelor's degree in journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
RIZIN 43: Three reasons you can’t miss this card
RIZIN 43 - Three reasons you can't miss this card
Victor Rodriguez | June 23
RIZIN 43: Start time, fight card, how to stream
RIZIN 43: Where to watch, start time, lineup
Jack Wannan | June 19
UFC actually booked Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie
UFC actually booked Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie
Anton Tabuena | June 16
Read more stories