HEMA | Knightfall Armoured Combat Championships: Live stream, fight card

You into HEMA?

Armoured Combat is putting on a festival of iron clad violence this weekend in Canada and FITE.tv is broadcasting it. This Saturday and Sunday we have the Knightfall Canadian Championships, where folks will don suits of armour and absolutely batter each other with whatever medieval weapon they have.

Check out the trailer for the event below.

So if you like HEMA (Historical European Martial Arts) or just people hitting each other, hang out with us here on BE and watch all the action as it happens.

The Knightfall Canadian Championships take place on Saturday and Sunday (June 24 and June 25) with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. ET. The live stream on FITE.tv goes live at 7 p.m. ET on both days.

Tickets

The two day event is happening at the Winsport Event Center in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Tickets cost up to $61.10 and are available via Showpass.

Live stream and price

You can watch the live stream right here on Bloody Elbow.

The HEMA event is available through FITE+, which costs $7.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

Fight card and schedule

Saturday

Sword and Shield duels (2 p.m. ET)

Saber duels (3 p.m. ET)

Longsword duels (3:30 p.m. ET)

Axe and Greatsword duels (5 p.m. ET)

Polearm duels (5:30 p.m. ET)

Pro-fights (6 p.m. ET)

5 vs 5 group fights (7 p.m. ET)

Womens 3 vs 3 group fights (9 p.m. ET)

Bicycle Jousting (9:20 p.m. ET)

10 vs. 10 group fights (10 p.m. ET)

Pan and Chair fight (10 p.m. ET)

30 vs. 30 Battle Royale (10:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday

Sword and Shield duels (2 p.m. ET)

Saber duels (3 p.m. ET)

Longsword duels (3:30 p.m. ET)

Axe and Greatsword duels (5 p.m. ET)

Polearm duels (5:30 p.m. ET)

Pro-fights (6 p.m. ET)

5 vs 5 group fights (7 p.m. ET)

Womens 3 vs 3 group fights (9 p.m. ET)

Bicycle Jousting (9:20 p.m. ET)

10 vs. 10 group fights (10 p.m. ET)

Pan and Chair fight (10 p.m. ET)

30 vs. 30 Battle Royale (10:15 p.m. ET)

Results and highlights

Coming soon..

