Karate Combat 40 results – Aghayev vs. Quayhagen delivers instant classic to unify welterweight title

Join us today (June 24th) as we cover Karate Combat 40 live and on location from Miami, Florida. There’s a welterweight title unification bout headlining the card, as the returning 170-pound king, Josh Quayhagen, squares off with the interim champ, Rafael Aghayev. Quayhagen is known for his stellar gas tank, so it’ll be interesting to see if his time away will play a factor in any way. As for the 2020 silver medalist Olympian for Azerbaijan, and five-time world champion, Aghayev has a ton of momentum coming off of his decision win over fellow great Raymond Daniels.

In the card’s co-main event, former KC lightweight king, Edgars Skrivers, is going up against former GLORY/Bellator kickboxing champion, Gabriel Varga. This should be a gritty war with the aggressive style of Skrivers matching up with technical fundamentals of Varga. To sweeten the deal, the winner of this bout will get a crack at KC’s lightweight champion, Luiz Rocha. All of the matches this evening will be commentated by former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Bas Rutten, and the live stream is available at the bottom of this page.

Full Karate Combat 40 fight card

Main card

Rafael Aghayev def. Josh Quayhagen by unanimous decision: Welterweight Title

Your winner #AndNew Welterweight Champion Rafael Aghayev. This was one of the best fights in Karate Combat history. pic.twitter.com/gaxUW9j1MN — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

A look back at some of the best moments from our main event between Rafael Aghayev and Joshua Quayhagen. pic.twitter.com/xPDjRdJOy3 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

Rafael Aghayev out here dodging punches like it's the matrix. pic.twitter.com/971vve6Y75 June 25, 2023

Explosive ground and pound from Rafael Aghayev pic.twitter.com/skDfOGrC4L — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

This is why Rafael Aghayev is the best karate fighter in the world. This sweep is just BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/FvXuNOEryX — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

Edgars Skrivers def. Gabriel Varga by split decision: Lightweight

Alexandre Bouderbane def. Samuel Ericsson by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Kenji Grillon def. Shahin Atamov by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Prelims

Jesus Lopez def. Ilies Mardhi by TKO in round 1: Bantamweight

Ilies Mardhi's shoulder dislocated again and Jesus took full advantage of it, that knee was nasty.



[ #KC40 | Live Now | Watch For Free ➡️ https://t.co/SV6HBnF4cB ] pic.twitter.com/03gjWeCw8i — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

Kai Calaway vs. Marcel Ritter is a no contest: Middleweight

The ref's have decided to overturn this finish and make it a no-contest due to strikes to the back of the head and Chayil throwing ground strikes while being on his knees. Do you agree?



[ #KC40 | Live Now | Watch For Free ➡️ https://t.co/SV6HBnF4cB ] pic.twitter.com/duPo2QdZZ6 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) June 25, 2023

Jeremy Payet def. Fernando Paz by TKO in round 2: Lightweight

Mitchell Thorpe def. Deivis Ferreras by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Jo Miyahara def. Leo Valdivia by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Maximo Nunez def. Damian Villa by TKO in round 2: Bantamweight

Free KC 40 live stream

