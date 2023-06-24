Subscribe
Karate Combat 40 results – Aghayev vs. Quayhagen delivers instant classic to unify welterweight title

Check out the results for tonight's Karate Combat 40, which is being commentated by ex-UFC champs Luke Rockhold and Bas Rutten.

By: Eddie Mercado | 23 hours ago
Rafael Aghayev bested Josh Quayhagen to unify the welterweight title at Karate Combat 40 | Karate Combat

Join us today (June 24th) as we cover Karate Combat 40 live and on location from Miami, Florida. There’s a welterweight title unification bout headlining the card, as the returning 170-pound king, Josh Quayhagen, squares off with the interim champ, Rafael Aghayev. Quayhagen is known for his stellar gas tank, so it’ll be interesting to see if his time away will play a factor in any way. As for the 2020 silver medalist Olympian for Azerbaijan, and five-time world champion, Aghayev has a ton of momentum coming off of his decision win over fellow great Raymond Daniels.

In the card’s co-main event, former KC lightweight king, Edgars Skrivers, is going up against former GLORY/Bellator kickboxing champion, Gabriel Varga. This should be a gritty war with the aggressive style of Skrivers matching up with technical fundamentals of Varga. To sweeten the deal, the winner of this bout will get a crack at KC’s lightweight champion, Luiz Rocha. All of the matches this evening will be commentated by former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Bas Rutten, and the live stream is available at the bottom of this page.

Full Karate Combat 40 fight card

Main card

  • Rafael Aghayev def. Josh Quayhagen by unanimous decision: Welterweight Title
  • Edgars Skrivers def. Gabriel Varga by split decision: Lightweight
  • Alexandre Bouderbane def. Samuel Ericsson by unanimous decision: Welterweight
  • Kenji Grillon def. Shahin Atamov by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Prelims

  • Jesus Lopez def. Ilies Mardhi by TKO in round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jeremy Payet def. Fernando Paz by TKO in round 2: Lightweight
  • Jo Miyahara def. Leo Valdivia by unanimous decision: Lightweight
  • Maximo Nunez def. Damian Villa by TKO in round 2: Bantamweight

Free KC 40 live stream

Disclosure: Karate Combat is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

