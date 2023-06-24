Karate Combat 40 results – Aghayev vs. Quayhagen delivers instant classic to unify welterweight title

Jump to
Join us today (June 24th) as we cover Karate Combat 40 live and on location from Miami, Florida. There’s a welterweight title unification bout headlining the card, as the returning 170-pound king, Josh Quayhagen, squares off with the interim champ, Rafael Aghayev. Quayhagen is known for his stellar gas tank, so it’ll be interesting to see if his time away will play a factor in any way. As for the 2020 silver medalist Olympian for Azerbaijan, and five-time world champion, Aghayev has a ton of momentum coming off of his decision win over fellow great Raymond Daniels.
In the card’s co-main event, former KC lightweight king, Edgars Skrivers, is going up against former GLORY/Bellator kickboxing champion, Gabriel Varga. This should be a gritty war with the aggressive style of Skrivers matching up with technical fundamentals of Varga. To sweeten the deal, the winner of this bout will get a crack at KC’s lightweight champion, Luiz Rocha. All of the matches this evening will be commentated by former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Bas Rutten, and the live stream is available at the bottom of this page.
Full Karate Combat 40 fight card
Main card
- Rafael Aghayev def. Josh Quayhagen by unanimous decision: Welterweight Title
- Edgars Skrivers def. Gabriel Varga by split decision: Lightweight
- Alexandre Bouderbane def. Samuel Ericsson by unanimous decision: Welterweight
- Kenji Grillon def. Shahin Atamov by unanimous decision: Welterweight
Prelims
- Jesus Lopez def. Ilies Mardhi by TKO in round 1: Bantamweight
- Kai Calaway vs. Marcel Ritter is a no contest: Middleweight
- Jeremy Payet def. Fernando Paz by TKO in round 2: Lightweight
- Mitchell Thorpe def. Deivis Ferreras by unanimous decision: Lightweight
- Jo Miyahara def. Leo Valdivia by unanimous decision: Lightweight
- Maximo Nunez def. Damian Villa by TKO in round 2: Bantamweight
Free KC 40 live stream
Disclosure: Karate Combat is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.
Follow Bloody Elbow’s podcasts on Substack
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author