MMA fans worry about Alistair Overeem after massive weight loss in shocking photos

The before and after photos of Alistair Overeem are quite shocking.

By: Anton Tabuena | 31 mins ago
Alistair Overeem in October 2022. IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL

Alistair Overeem is currently in Japan to attend Rizin 43, and his new physique has MMA fans shocked and worried.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara posted a series of photos of his meeting with Overeem, and it shows the 43-year-old MMA and kickboxing star looking to have lost a considerable amount of weight. Instead of the hulking heavyweight beast we saw in Glory and UFC, Overeem looks more like his days from PRIDE in 2003 when he was a light heavyweight.

No more Ubereem?

Known for his hulking physique during his K-1 and UFC stint, fans were quick to point out the massive weight loss. Apart from these more recent photos from Sakakibara, Overeem’s posts on social media from the last few months also shows him noticeably slimmer.

Alistair Overeem weighed 249 lbs eight months ago

The weight loss is even more drastic if you consider how Alistair Overeem looked just a few months ago. The UFC veteran looked like peak “Ubereem” again in October 2022, when he tipped the scales at a massive 112.8 kg (248.7 lbs) for his Glory rematch with Bard Hari.

This is how Overeem looked less than a year ago:

AMSTERDAM - Alistair Overeem during the weigh in and staredown a day before the event GLORY Collision 4. The kickboxer meets Badr Hari in the Gelredome. REMKO DE WAAL xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx *** AMSTERDAM Alistair Overeem during the weigh in and staredown a day before the event GLORY Collision 4 The kickboxer meets Badr Hari at the Gelredome REMKO DE WAAL xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 455877539 originalFilename: 455877539.jpg
IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL
AMSTERDAM - Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari during the weigh in and staredown a day before the GLORY Collision 4 event. The kickboxers meet in the Gelredome. REMKO DE WAAL xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx *** AMSTERDAM Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari during the weigh in and staredown a day before the GLORY Collision 4 event The kickboxers meet at the Gelredome REMKO DE WAAL xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 455877000 originalFilename: 455877000.jpg
IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL

MMA fans worry about Alistair Overeem’s health

It is also worth noting that after that contest, Overeem tested positive for unnamed banned substances, and was suspended for a year. His win over Hari was overturned into a No Contest.

Apart from quips on PEDs and steroids, there were also a quite a number of MMA fans that reacted to the shocking weight loss with concern for his health. Here are some of the replies:

“Did a seminar with him, much more skinnier than his kickboxing fight”

“Damn hope my guy Reem is okay… ya never know. Look at Chadwick Boseman. Everyone was cracking jokes, my man had Cancer.”

“Wtf is he okay!?”

“Damn, man. I just hope he’s okay”

“nah that brother looks unhealthy”

“I just really hope he’s healthy”

“He looks unrecognizable.”

