MMA fans worry about Alistair Overeem after massive weight loss in shocking photos

Alistair Overeem in October 2022. IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL

Alistair Overeem is currently in Japan to attend Rizin 43, and his new physique has MMA fans shocked and worried.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara posted a series of photos of his meeting with Overeem, and it shows the 43-year-old MMA and kickboxing star looking to have lost a considerable amount of weight. Instead of the hulking heavyweight beast we saw in Glory and UFC, Overeem looks more like his days from PRIDE in 2003 when he was a light heavyweight.

Alistair Overeem dropping back downto light heavyweight possibly 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hfOz1DLsJX — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) June 19, 2023

No more Ubereem?

Known for his hulking physique during his K-1 and UFC stint, fans were quick to point out the massive weight loss. Apart from these more recent photos from Sakakibara, Overeem’s posts on social media from the last few months also shows him noticeably slimmer.

Alistair Overeem weighed 249 lbs eight months ago

The weight loss is even more drastic if you consider how Alistair Overeem looked just a few months ago. The UFC veteran looked like peak “Ubereem” again in October 2022, when he tipped the scales at a massive 112.8 kg (248.7 lbs) for his Glory rematch with Bard Hari.

This is how Overeem looked less than a year ago:

IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL

IMAGO / ANP / REMKO DE WAAL

MMA fans worry about Alistair Overeem’s health

It is also worth noting that after that contest, Overeem tested positive for unnamed banned substances, and was suspended for a year. His win over Hari was overturned into a No Contest.

Apart from quips on PEDs and steroids, there were also a quite a number of MMA fans that reacted to the shocking weight loss with concern for his health. Here are some of the replies:

“Did a seminar with him, much more skinnier than his kickboxing fight”

“Damn hope my guy Reem is okay… ya never know. Look at Chadwick Boseman. Everyone was cracking jokes, my man had Cancer.”

“Wtf is he okay!?”

“Damn, man. I just hope he’s okay”

“nah that brother looks unhealthy”

“I just really hope he’s healthy”

“He looks unrecognizable.”

