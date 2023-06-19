New video: Conor McGregor spotted with accuser after alleged sexual assault, both parties issue statements

Conor McGregor at a recent Miami Heat game. IMAGO | USA Today

There’s an update on the recent sexual assault allegations involving UFC superstar Conor McGregor. A recent video that’s making the rounds online supposedly shows “The Notorious” and his accuser at a club together, reportedly around half an hour after the alleged incident.

Video shows Conor McGregor with accuser at a club

A recent video released by TMZ purportedly shows Conor McGregor and his accuser together at a club. According to the story, the said clip was taken after the alleged bathroom incident. Like in other videos going around, the woman’s face was blurred out.

Per TMZ, the video below was shot around 12:40 AM on June 10th at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Both McGregor and the alleged victim are seen with drinks in their hands. The Irishman is then seen leaving the premises.

Team Conor McGregor and accuser release new statements

Upon the release of this most recent video, both parties released respective statements to TMZ. The woman’s legal representative Ariel Mitchell told the outlet that McGregor and her client were ‘visibly awkwardly interacting with each other,’ something she says didn’t happen before the restroom incident.

“My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable.

“This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.”

For Team McGregor, the video supposedly supports their previous denial of the allegations, which they deemed as nothing more than ‘a shakedown.’

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again,” McGregor’s attorney Barbara R. Llanes said in a statement, “Our account of the evening has never changed.

“This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

A brief rundown of the recent allegations on Conor McGregor

According to reports, the alleged incident happened on June 9th during Game 4 of the NBA Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. McGregor made a guest appearance during the halftime festivities where he knocked out Miami Heat mascot Burnie, which ultimately led to an ER visit.

As for the alleged sexual assault, the victim claimed being separated from her friend by both NBA and Miami Heat staff and forced into a restroom with Conor McGregor.

According to the accusations, McGregor ‘shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.’ Reports further claimed that McGregor coerced the woman into performing oral sex on him while also attempting to sodomize her. The woman claimed to have escaped by elbowing the former UFC champion repeatedly.

On Friday, another video surfaced showing Conor McGregor holding the accuser by her hand and leading her through a crowded room and into the bathroom, with security outside the door. The clip is believed to be the moment that led to the alleged assault.

The UFC’s official statement

Soon after the alleged incident came to light, the organization released an official statement through its official website.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since UFC 264 in 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO due to a leg break. He is targeted to fight Michael Chandler sometime in the future after the two serve as coaches for the ongoing 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

