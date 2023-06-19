UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria fight card, start time, live stream

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria headline this weekend's UFC fight night card | IMAGA/Sports Press Photo

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria, also known as UFC on ABC 5, is cooking up from Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday (June 24th), and top-5 featherweights will throw down in the main event. The UFC’s #5 rated, Josh Emmett, will attempt to return to his winning ways, but will first have to get through the undefeated #9 rated, Ilia Topuria.

The last time we saw the 18-3 Emmett in the Octagon he was coming up short to Yair Rodriguez in a vacant interim featherweight title at UFC 284 back in February. Before that though, Josh posted up an impressive five-fight winning streak that earned him his crack at the belt. Ilia is no easy bounce back fight, though.

The 13-0 Topuria has steadily become a menace to the UFC’s 145-pounders. He debuted with a unanimous decision over Youssef Zalal, and then made quick work of Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell all before the third round. Ilia has all the momentum in the world behind him, and will look to keep that going in his first step up to top-5 fighters.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria takes place on Saturday June 24th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event starts at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria is available on ESPN+ for current subscribers, and can also be seen on ABC. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:00pm ET, 4pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Full UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight card

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber: (W) Flyweight

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas: Middleweight

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos: Featherweight

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva: Middleweight

Prelims

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria is UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov. This event will be going down at the played out APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for the evening will see the UFC’s #7 ranked middleweight, Sean Strickland, takes on the unranked, Abus Magomedov. Ranked lightweights are headed for the co-main event when the #12 rated, Damir Ismagulov, tangles with the #15 rated, Grant Dawson.

