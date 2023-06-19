Tim Tszyu has just one opponent next in mind

Jai McAllister/YouTube

Tim Tszyu is set to defend his interim WBO junior welterweight title on home turf this Saturday when he takes on Carlos Ocampo. During the build up to this one, though, the Aussie talked up his likely future bout with undisputed champ Jermell Charlo.

Jermell Charlo became the undisputed middleweight champ with a win over Brian Castano last May. His first defence of those titles was due to be number one contender Tim Tszyu. The pair were set to fight in January in Vegas. However, the bout was postponed after Charlo sustained a hand injury.

Now Tszyu must defend the interim WBO super welterweight title against a mandatory challenger. A loss on Saturday would hurt Tszyu’s ranking and would spell the end of his match-up with Charlo.

Tszyu spoke with Daily Mail Australia about Charlo, stating he thinks he has the edge over him since the American secured undisputed status.

“I think he’s made plenty of money in his career, he’s comfortable with where he’s at right now, and I think all that plays a part,” said Tszyu. “Right now, I’m chasing him, I want that fight, where he’s more comfortable.”

Tszyu is also keen on the fight after what Charlo promised to knock out “that bitch from Australia.”

Tim Tszyu looking for win 23 this weekend

Tszyu, son of famed light-welterweight champ Kosta Tszyu, is undefeated in 22 contests. Sixteen of his 22 wins have come by way of knockout.

In March he defeated Tony Harrison by ninth round TKO to secure the vacant WBO interim junior middleweight title. Other notable names on Tszyu’s record include Jeff Horn, Dennis Hogan and Takeshi Inoue.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author