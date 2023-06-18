UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier bonuses – Manuel Torres gets $50k for scary elbow KO

Manuel Torres at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Manuel Torres was one of four post-fight bonus winners at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier this past Saturday.

Manuel Torres adds scary KO to his highlight reel

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres gave us a ‘KO of the Night’ contender with his first-round one-hitter quitter of Nikolas Motta. After getting popped by two left hands from Motta, the ‘El Loco’ responded with a picture-perfect elbow that sent ‘Iron’ to the canvas in a heap. WOW! UFC color commentator Paul Felder called it the ‘most beautiful knockout’ he has ever seen in the Octagon, and it appeared as though the promotion agreed! For the second straight fight, Torres received a post-fight bonus.

Performance of the Night: Alessandro Costa had one goal and one goal only against Jimmy Flick: destroy the leg. He chewed up the lead leg with calf kicks throughout the first and second rounds that had the ‘Brick’ compromised. One more calf kick forced Flick to shoot for a takedown, which Costa shucked off. Now on top of Flick, ’Nono’ rained down elbows until referee Keith Peterson waved off the fight. Great win for Costa, who returned to the win column after a loss to fellow rising contender Amir Albazi.

Fight of the Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier was the very definition of a barnburner. Within the first few minutes of the fight, the fighters had hurt each other, but Cannonier started to slowly get ahead of Vettori. The ‘Killa Gorilla’ was throwing heat and the ‘Italian Dream’ ate all of it, but he did not go out whatsoever. In fact, despite being bloodied and battered, Vettori would return fire and get himself back in the fight! It was incredible. As an added bonus, Cannonier broke the record for the most significant strikes landed in a single UFC middleweight fight (241).

Full UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier Results

Main Card:

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO (ground-and-pound) at 3:25 of Round 3

Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1

Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card:

Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2

Kyung-Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1

Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after accidental clash of heads ended the fight at 4:59 of Round 3

Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ruled a No Contest due to referee error at 2:20 of Round 1

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

