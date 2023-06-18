Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier – Live results stream, video highlights and open thread

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
IMAGO / USA Today / Troy Taormina

Join us this evening (June 17th) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card, which will transpire from the limited APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event tonight involves the UFC’s #3 ranked 185-pounder, Marvin Vettori, mixing it up with the #4 ranked, Jared Cannonier. The start time for the event is 7:00p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. ET.

Both Cannonier and Vettori are coming off of quality wins. Jared took a close split decision over Sean Strickland this past December, and then Marvin made out with a unanimous nod over Roman Dolidze back in March. With both men really only falling short to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, this gatekeeper vs. gatekeeper matchup will determine who is the best current UFC middleweight that hasn’t won the title.

There’s a likely banger going on in tonight’s co-main event when the UFC’s #8 ranked 155-pounder, Arman Tsarukyan, mixes it up with the unranked yet highly dangerous, Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan has won six of his last seven UFC fights, and Silva is looking to piggyback off of his brilliant flying knee KO in his last outing. Expect fireworks here, for however long it lasts!

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier kicks off with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET. From there, the main event will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+, as well as on ESPN.

Full UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card results

Main card

  • Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46): Middleweight
  • Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO at 3:25 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight
  • Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight
  • Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight

Prelims

  • Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight
  • Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight
  • Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

