UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier – Live results stream, video highlights and open thread

Join us this evening (June 17th) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card, which will transpire from the limited APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event tonight involves the UFC’s #3 ranked 185-pounder, Marvin Vettori, mixing it up with the #4 ranked, Jared Cannonier. The start time for the event is 7:00p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. ET.

Both Cannonier and Vettori are coming off of quality wins. Jared took a close split decision over Sean Strickland this past December, and then Marvin made out with a unanimous nod over Roman Dolidze back in March. With both men really only falling short to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, this gatekeeper vs. gatekeeper matchup will determine who is the best current UFC middleweight that hasn’t won the title.

There’s a likely banger going on in tonight’s co-main event when the UFC’s #8 ranked 155-pounder, Arman Tsarukyan, mixes it up with the unranked yet highly dangerous, Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan has won six of his last seven UFC fights, and Silva is looking to piggyback off of his brilliant flying knee KO in his last outing. Expect fireworks here, for however long it lasts!

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier kicks off with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET. From there, the main event will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+, as well as on ESPN.

Full UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card results

Main card

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46): Middleweight

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO at 3:25 of round 3: Lightweight

WALKED THROUGH FIRE. STILL A PROBLEM. 😤



💢 @ArmanUFC is still a MAJOR issue for lightweights everywhere! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/eqD5rB6K3O June 18, 2023

Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight

Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight

Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight

EL LOCO JUST WENT CRAZY! 🤯



🇲🇽 Manuel Torres with a HELLBOW to announce himself as the next Mexican prospect! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/pFGCFYRdWR — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight

Prelims

Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight

BRICK BREAKER! 🧱💥



🇧🇷 @AlessanCosta10 puts in an absolutely dominant display from start to finish! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/la1KIrU7nG — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight

A PERFECT submission win for Mr. Perfect 💪 #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/ctvguGKD1H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2023

Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight

WITH A SECOND LEFT IN THE FIGHT! 🤯



💥 Carlos Hernandez just went OFF to close the show! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/dzUQg0QhQt — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight

Bit of controversy here at the APEX! 😳



Dan Argueta gets the first-round guillotine over Ronnie Lawrence…but was it a tap?! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/T5khWCW7Ui — UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight

