‘Vettori pounded like veal’ – Pros react to Cannonier’s win in UFC Fight Night main event

Pro fighters had some creative takes about UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier on Twitter.

By: Lucas Rezende | 2 days ago
IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was 10 years older than his opponent Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night Vettori vs. Cannonier, but the ‘Killa Gorilla’ is far from finished. In a five-fight round, the American was able to dominate the Italian to pick up an impressive unanimous decision win at the UFC Apex.

Marvin Vettori faced Jared Cannonier at tonight's UFC fight night card
Marvin Vettori faced Jared Cannonier at tonight’s UFC fight night card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Twitter reacts to UFC Fight Night main event

On Twitter, professional fighters were impressed with the wild exchanges in the early rounds, then with Jared Cannonier’s performance and with Marvin Vettori’s resilience. Meanwhile, UFC veteran Jon Fitch took the opportunity to crack a joke at the Italian’s expense while middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left a cryptic tweet for fans to interpret.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier quick results

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46): Middleweight

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO at 3:25 of round 3: Lightweight

Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight

Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight

Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight

Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight

Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight

Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight

Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight

Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight

