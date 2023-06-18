‘Vettori pounded like veal’ – Pros react to Cannonier’s win in UFC Fight Night main event

IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was 10 years older than his opponent Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night Vettori vs. Cannonier, but the ‘Killa Gorilla’ is far from finished. In a five-fight round, the American was able to dominate the Italian to pick up an impressive unanimous decision win at the UFC Apex.

Marvin Vettori faced Jared Cannonier at tonight’s UFC fight night card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Twitter reacts to UFC Fight Night main event

On Twitter, professional fighters were impressed with the wild exchanges in the early rounds, then with Jared Cannonier’s performance and with Marvin Vettori’s resilience. Meanwhile, UFC veteran Jon Fitch took the opportunity to crack a joke at the Italian’s expense while middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left a cryptic tweet for fans to interpret.

You don’t become a southpaw overnight! Vettori capitalizing and showing efficiency from a good stance. Action packed round! #UFCVegas75 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

What a main event, two warriors leaving it in there ! #ufcvegas75 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) June 18, 2023

Well worth the price of admission @ufc #UFCVegas76 — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) June 18, 2023

One of those fights that make you realize how dangerous this is. Hope both men are good. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 18, 2023

Cannonier hit that contra code on him up up down down left right left right b a and Vettori still marched toward FOTN easy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Damn what a fight #UFCVegas75 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) June 18, 2023

Main event was a banger.. Jared’s jab was on fire tonight! 🔥👊🏼 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier looking sharp. Great fight



Jared Cannonier parece afiado. grande luta — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) June 18, 2023

Vitorri gettin pounded like veal scallopini — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) June 18, 2023

Can see why Marvin hasn’t been finished in the ufc that’s was impressive to stay in there #UFCVegas75 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 18, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier quick results

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46): Middleweight

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO at 3:25 of round 3: Lightweight

Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight

Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight

Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight

Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight

Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight

Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight

Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight

Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight

