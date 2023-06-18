‘Vettori pounded like veal’ – Pros react to Cannonier’s win in UFC Fight Night main event

Jump to:
Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was 10 years older than his opponent Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night Vettori vs. Cannonier, but the ‘Killa Gorilla’ is far from finished. In a five-fight round, the American was able to dominate the Italian to pick up an impressive unanimous decision win at the UFC Apex.
Twitter reacts to UFC Fight Night main event
On Twitter, professional fighters were impressed with the wild exchanges in the early rounds, then with Jared Cannonier’s performance and with Marvin Vettori’s resilience. Meanwhile, UFC veteran Jon Fitch took the opportunity to crack a joke at the Italian’s expense while middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left a cryptic tweet for fans to interpret.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier quick results
Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46): Middleweight
Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO at 3:25 of round 3: Lightweight
Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight
Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight
Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight
Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight
Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight
Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight
Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight
Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight
Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight
Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight
