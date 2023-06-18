Early KO! Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo: Results, video highlights, how to watch

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Results

Update: Tim Tszyu scored a pretty quick and violent KO in the first round.

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

This card takes place tonight (Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT.), with the main event not occurring until around 12:45 a.m. ET, exclusively on Showtime. Showcasing the main event down under we get boxing star, Tim ‘The Soul Taker’ Tszyu (22-0-0, 16 KOs), defending his WBO Interim Title against Carlos ‘Chema’ Ocampo (35-2-0, 22 KOs). The exciting 12-round super welterweight bout will headline the event being staged from the Gold Coast Convention Centre from Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

The Aussie, Tim Tszyu, the 28-year-old Interim WBO World Super Welterweight Champion, has been performing as a professional athlete for six years now and remains undefeated. He is coming off an electrifying knockout victory over former champion Tony Harrison back in March. Tszyu is seen to be firmly in line for Louisiana’s Jermell Charlo’s (35-1-1. 19 KOs) undisputed status and titles later this year, assuming he is victorious this weekend.

Recently Tszyu said, “Dad fought five Mexicans and beat them all in his career. He destroyed the greatest Mexican fighter of all time in Julio Cesar Chavez, and I would love to do the same over my career.”

The 27-year-old No. 1 ranked super welterweight Latino boxer, Ocampo, flew to Australia from Mexico to take the title from Tszyu . Tszyu recently stated, “On June 17 he will understand what it is to meet a Mexican. I will beat Tim Tszyu, make no mistake.” He’s been in the pro-boxing circuit for ten years. He is also coming off a knockout victory which took place back in March over Mauricio Gutierrez Castor. As a matter of fact, Ocampo only possesses two losses over the course of his 36 fight pro record to date.

Other Notable Bouts on the Card

The rest of the card is solid looking. We have the 12-round IBF Super Bantamweight eliminator match between the New South Wales favorite, Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KO) and the undefeated Las Vegas-based, Ra’eese ‘The Beast’ Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs). Also on the docket we get Justin Frost vs Hassan Hamdan going at it for the Australian Super Lightweight Title.

Tale of the Tape

Headlining this event from the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia: Tim Tszyu will go toe-to-toe with Carlos Ocampo, in a 12-round Super Welterweight clash.

TIM TSZYU

VS.

CARLOS OCAMPO

TIM

‘The Soul Taker’

TSZYU

CARLOS

‘Chema’

OCAMPO NATIONALITY AUSTRALIA MEXICO FIGHTING OUT OF Rockdale, New South Wales Ensenada, Baja California PRO RECORD AT FIGHT 22-0-0 (16 KOs) 35-2-0 (23 KOs) PRO CAREER LENGTH 6 Years 10 Years LAST FIVE FIGHTS W W W W W W L W W W BETTING ODDS -910 (Favorite) +575 (Underdog) TITLE WBO Interim World Super Welterweight — AGE AT FIGHT 28 years, 7 months, 2 weeks, 1 day 27 years, 7 months, 1 week, 1 day DIVISION Super Welterweight (154lbs/69,85kg) Super Welterweight (154lbs/69,85kg) HEIGHT 5’8″ (174cm) 5’11” (180cm) REACH 72″ (183cm) 73″ (185cm) STANCE Orthodox Orthodox KNOCKOUT % 72% 65% ADVANTAGES No Losses, Smashing Blow,

Odds Favorite Long Arms, Younger, More Years Pro,

More Pro Fights, Less Inactive Days INACTIVE 98 Days 85 Days LAST BOUT 11 Mar 2023 DEF Tony Harrison KO9 25 Mar 2023 DEF Mauricio Gutierrez KO4

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Full Fight Card

DIVISION ROUNDS FIGHTER # 1 FIGHTER # 2 NOTES 7. Super Welterweight

(154lb) 12 x 3 Tim Tszyu

(22-0-0) Carlos Ocampo

(35-2-0) Interim WBO Super Welterweight Title 6. Super Bantamweight

(122lb) 12 x 3 Sam Goodman

(14-0-0) Raise Aleem

(20-0-0) IBF Super Bantamweight Eliminator 5. Super Lightweight

(135lb) 10 x 3 Justin Frost

(13-2-1) Hassan Hamdan

(5-0-0) Australian Super Lightweight Title 4. Heavyweight

( lb) 8 x 3 Hasely Hepi

(6-1-1) Troy Pilcher

(5-0-1) 3. Super Bantamweight

(122lb) 6 x 3 Vegas Larfield

(8-0-0) Jhunrille Castino

(10-2-0) 2. Catchweight

(126lb) 6 x 3 Rocky Ogden

(5-0-0) Mark Schleibs

(11-1-0) 1. Heavyweight

(200lb) 4 x 3 Liam Talivaa

(4-0-0) Isaac Liki

(0-0-0)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo airs live around the world, this weekend. It is set to get underway at 11:30 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT (Saturday, June 17th., 2023). Staged at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Ring walks for the main event are (approx.) 12:45 a.m. p.m. ET / 9:45 p. m. PT. (Sunday in AUS). Times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Price

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo is available to stream on SHOWTIME and the Showtime Anytime app through a variety of platforms and devices.

Where to stream

Boxing fans In the US can watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on SHOWTIME, which is available through a variety of platforms and devices for a variety of prices. In Australia the Main Event live stream will be on Kayo for a PPV price of $59.99.

Tickets

Tickets for the No Limit Boxing Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo event at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia, are available here, currently ranging from $101 – $299. Doors at the venue will open on fight day approximately one hour prior to event time. This is subject to change.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major Boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

