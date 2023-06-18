Big KO! – Tim Tszyu blasts Carlos Ocampo: Full results, video highlights, play-by-play

IMAGO / AAP / DARREN ENGLAND

Rising star Tim Tszyu (22-0-0, 16 KOs) could easily have spent this year sitting around, waiting for divisional champion Jermell Charlo to heal from injury. After all, his shot is already guaranteed. Instead, today he’s fighting for the second time already in 2023, and is once again taking on an awkward contender. Carlos Ocampo (35-2-0, 22 KOs) is no pushover, having put in a competitive performance last time he fought a contender in this light middleweight division, and he’ll be looking to take it one step further and cause the upset here.

The card can be viewed on Showtime. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET, with ringwalks for the main event scheduled around 12:45 a.m. ET, That is, as always, subject to the undercard running in a timely fashion, so stay tuned here for updates. See our full guide on how to watch the fight here.

Correction: The main card does start at 10pm, but that’s the Australian PPV. If you’re in the US, the Showtime feed starts at 11.30pm: presumably just the co-main and main. I’ll still aim to be here throughought with results, but if you’re planning to watch it live, keep that in mind.

Update: Okay, the co-main is done, live with the play-by-play on the main event in just a few minutes.

Live play-by-play: Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

Round 1: Sounds like a good atmosphere in the building, big pop for Tszyu. He starts aggressively, snapping Ocampo’s head back with repeated 1-2s. And he has Ocampo all over the place! The Mexican wobbling to the ropes! Tszyu misses with some wild shots, but then he drops Ocampo with a sharp right! Massive start! He gets up, but a left hook drops him and it’s done! HUGE statement!

Full results and highlights

Interim WBO light middleweight world title: Tim Tszyu KO1 Carlos Ocampo

Tszyu, sometimes a slow starter, came out and absolutely crunched his challenger, dropping him and then knocking him out inside 90 seconds.

Ocampo had previously gone 12 with another top contender in the division, Sebastian Fundora, so this is a big, big statement win for Tszyu.

He now waits for Jermell Charlo to heal from a broken hand, so he can challenge him for all the belts.

Super-bantamweight: Sam Goodman SD Ra’eese Aleem 112-116, 117-111, 116-112

This is a final eliminator for the IBF title, putting the winner in line to face Marlon Tapales

Goodman, 24, is the local favourite and a popular rising star. Aleem, at 32, has been around the division for a while, without ever landing that big breakthrough, so he’ll be eager to take this shot.

A competitive affair through the early rounds, with Aleem countering a very good jab and solid pressure from Goodman with consistent, classy work to the body.

Aleem seemed to have the better of the middle rounds with his body work (though they were very close)

But Goodman started to take over a bit with aggression behind a jab in the later rounds.

Goodman wins a split decision, 112-116, 117-111, 116-112

Super lightweight Australian title: Hassan Hamdan TD4 Justin Frost

A clash of heads opened a cut on Hamdan, leading to a doctor’s stoppage after the fourth

Since it made the end of the fourth, it went to the cards.

The judges had Hamdan up, giving him the technidal decision

There’s some controversy about this one, as the doctor had recommended a stoppage earlier in the round, but the ref overruled him to get the fight to the cards.

Heavweight Australian title: Troy Pilcher TKO1 Haseley Hepi

Hepi got the attention with a spectacular walkout, but it was Pilcher who scored the TKO win in the first round

Super-bantamweight: Vegas Larfield UD6 Jhunrille Castino

126lb Catchweight: Rocky Ogeden TKO1 Mark Schleibs

Heavyweight: Liam Talivaa KO1 Isaac Liki

HUGE KO😵‍💫🥊

Liam Talivaa kicks off the card with a huge left hander to knock out Isaac Liki

