Video: Ronda Rousey wrestles, beats NFL legend Marshawn Lynch on ‘Stars on Mars’

If you’re a reality television fan, a combat sports fan and a fan of space exploration, Stars On Mars, featuring Ronda Rousey, might be just what you’re looking for. The lighthearted FOX reality series features celebrity contestants placed in a simulated space exploration mission to Mars. The contestants, or celebronauts, compete to stay on the show. The prize? Bragging rights and the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”

What is Stars On Mars?

A physicist weighs in

That’s right, folks, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is featured among the likes of McLovin from the Superbad movie and infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong. The show has drawn the attention of physicists like Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire) who told the Chicaco Tribune it’s “an incredibly well-done piece of propaganda” aiming to normalize the concept of commercialized space exploration.

Ronda Rousey vs Marshawn Lynch

Ronda Rousey being on a reality TV show wouldn’t normally seem out of place, but this particular show, with a simulated Mars environment, offers something different than your standard physical challenge fodder that most reality TV offers up when celebrities are involved. There are critical thinking exercises, they must grow and harvest their own food, elect leadership roles and more. She has integrated into the environment effortlessly and seems well-liked by her co-stars thus far.

On the second episode, she wowed them when retired football star Marshawn Lynch suggested they ‘fight’ for the leadership role of ‘base commander’. Rousey immediately springs to action saying she’s willing to fight for it. The two face each other and Rousey immediately tries for a quick takedown. Lynch avoids it but it was only a matter of seconds before the Olympian ended up on top claiming her victory.

It was clearly just a bit of fun ribbing, but it will be interesting to see just how far she can make it. Here’s the rest of the particulars on the cast, location and the competitors who’ve been voted off in the first two episodes. Ronda Rousey has so far survived the first two rounds of expulsion.

Where: Coober Pedy, Australia

Host: William Shatner

Contestants:

Ronda Rousey

Lance Armstrong

Natasha Leggero

Marshawn Lynch

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Adam Rippon

Richard Sherman

Tom Schwartz

Tinashe

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Tallulah Willis

Ariel Winter

Expelled Contestants:

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Tallulah Willis

