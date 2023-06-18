Subscribe
Highlights! Jared Cannonier sets striking record vs. Marvin Vettori in UFC Fight Night main event

Watch the highlights video of Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier from tonight's UFC fight night card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
Marvin Vettori faced Jared Cannonier at tonight's UFC fight night card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC fight night: Vettori vs. Cannonier just concluded from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and the top of the billing witnessed the promotion’s #4 ranked middleweight, Jared Cannonier, set the record for most significant strikes in middleweight history in a decision win over the #3 ranked, Marvin Vettori.

The victory did not come without some hiccups, as Vettori had Cannonier badly wobbled in the first round. Jared found a way to gut out the early adversity, and then rallied back to push the pace for the next four rounds. At 185-pounds there’s the champion Israel Adesanya, the former champ Robert Whittaker, and now in the #3 spot there’s Jared Cannonier.

Our UFC fight night description of Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Cannonier got right to work with a stinging leg kick, but Vettori responded with a massive left hand that wobbled him. After weathering a brief storm, Jared regained his composure, but it wasn’t long before Vettori stung him again. Again Cannonier recovered, and actually started to piece together his offense at the end of the round.

The surge of Cannonier continued into the second stanza, as he was walking down Marvin behind some haymakers. Cannonier then hit a takedown and landed some quality ground and pound before Vettori got back to his feet. The punishment continued on the feet. Jared was unloading a ton of strikes, and Vettori was stumbling all over the place. Eek!

Vettori started to push back in the third round. He was sneaking in his counter left hand, but Cannonier was still peppering him. Whenever Marvin started to have some success, Jared would find a way to take it away.

The fourth frame is where Cannonier mixed things up and went to his takedown, forcing Vettori to work to get back up. Once back in open space, the back and forth standup continued. Cannonier was still leading the dance, but Marvin was hanging with him. Despite the output from Cannonier, he pushed the same sort of pace well into the fifth. You have to respect the gusto of Vettori. Despite getting blasted over and over again, he refused to give up.

UFC fight night highlights

Full UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card results

Main card

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier: Middleweight
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva: Lightweight
  • Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight
  • Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:48 of round 2: Featherweight
  • Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO at 1:50 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight

Prelims

  • Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO at 1:03 of round 2: Flyweight
  • Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:25 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar by technical decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at 4:59 of round 3: Flyweight
  • Tereza Bledá def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence has been ruled a no decision (referee error) at 2:20 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Light Heavyweight

