Violent KO! – Video: Tim Tszyu quickly destroys Carlos Ocampo in Round 1

IMAGO / MARK EVANS

Tonight the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia was treated to one of boxing’s fastest rising stars, Tim Tszyu (23-0-0, 17 KOs), headlining a Showtime card with a speedy knockout of Carlos Ocampo. The brilliant display of violence only took Tim 77-seconds. Talk about a short-night at the office. Tszyu retains his Interim WBO light middleweight title, as well as his spotless record.

What happened in the fight?

Round 1: Sounds like a good atmosphere in the building, big pop for Tszyu. He starts aggressively, snapping Ocampo’s head back with repeated 1-2s. And he has Ocampo all over the place! The Mexican wobbling to the ropes! Tszyu misses with some wild shots, but then he drops Ocampo with a sharp right! Massive start! He gets up, but a left hook drops him and it’s done! HUGE statement!

Highlights

Oh, this is going to be good 😬@Tim_Tszyu makes his way to ring in front of his hometown crowd.#TszyuOcampo is LIVE NOW on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/tfBWTIRLjV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 18, 2023

Let's run that back ⏪@Tim_Tszyu knocks Ocampo to the canvas twice in round 1️⃣ en route to the knockout victory.



Is Jermell Charlo next? 🤔#TszyuOcampo pic.twitter.com/GxDiSTwBCn June 18, 2023

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight card results

Main card

Tim Tszyu def. Carlos Ocampo by KO at 1:17 of round 1: Interim WBO light middleweight title

Sam Goodman def. Ra’eese Aleem by split decision: Super-bantamweight

Justin Frost def. Hassan Hamdan by unanimous decision: Super lightweight Australian title

Vegas Larfield def. Jhunrille Castino by unanimous decision: Super-bantamweight

Rocky Ogeden def. Mark Schleibs by KO in round 1: 126lb Catchweight

Troy Pilcher def Hasely Hepi by KO in round 1: Heavyweight Australian title

Liam Talivaa def Isaac Liki by KO in round 1: Heavyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author