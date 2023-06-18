Subscribe
Boxing Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo
Violent KO! – Video: Tim Tszyu quickly destroys Carlos Ocampo in Round 1

Peep the highlights and videos from tonight's Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo boxing match.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
IMAGO / MARK EVANS

Tonight the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia was treated to one of boxing’s fastest rising stars, Tim Tszyu (23-0-0, 17 KOs), headlining a Showtime card with a speedy knockout of Carlos Ocampo. The brilliant display of violence only took Tim 77-seconds. Talk about a short-night at the office. Tszyu retains his Interim WBO light middleweight title, as well as his spotless record.

What happened in the fight?

Round 1: Sounds like a good atmosphere in the building, big pop for Tszyu. He starts aggressively, snapping Ocampo’s head back with repeated 1-2s. And he has Ocampo all over the place! The Mexican wobbling to the ropes! Tszyu misses with some wild shots, but then he drops Ocampo with a sharp right! Massive start! He gets up, but a left hook drops him and it’s done! HUGE statement!

Highlights

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight card results

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu def. Carlos Ocampo by KO at 1:17 of round 1: Interim WBO light middleweight title
  • Sam Goodman def. Ra’eese Aleem by split decision: Super-bantamweight
  • Justin Frost def. Hassan Hamdan by unanimous decision: Super lightweight Australian title
  • Vegas Larfield def. Jhunrille Castino by unanimous decision: Super-bantamweight
  • Rocky Ogeden def. Mark Schleibs by KO in round 1: 126lb Catchweight
  • Troy Pilcher def Hasely Hepi by KO in round 1: Heavyweight Australian title
  • Liam Talivaa def Isaac Liki by KO in round 1: Heavyweight

