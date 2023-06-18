Ouch! GLORY fighter loses two front teeth at Collision 5

Jump to
During GLORY Collision 5, something happened at the opening bout of the main card that you simply have to see.
GLORY fight ends after kickboxer’s front teeth are knocked out
Check the video below as, after an innocuous looking exchange, Ulric Bokeme turns away from Michael Boapeah and signals to the referee that something is wrong.
Then, Bokeme takes out his mouth guard and teeth fall to the canvas (don’t worry the production got a nice close up for you).
After the chiclets hit the ground the referee stopped the bout giving Boapeah a TKO at the 2:08 mark of round 1. Bokeme looked frustrated that the fight had been called off. However, he has little grounds for argument given he (understandably) turned away from his opponent after his teeth got busted.
GLORY Collision 5 results
Main card
- Interim Heavyweight Title: Kevin Tariq Osaro def. Antonio Plazibat via KO (punches and knees), round 5 (2:08).
- Interim Light Heavyweight Title: Tarik Khbabez via Mohamed Amine by KO (strikes), round 4, (2:02).
- Middleweight Title: Donovan Wisse def. Serkan Özçağlayan via unanimous decision (50-45 x 5).
- Welterweight Title: EEndy Semeleer def. Jay Overmeer via unanimous decision (49-47, 49-46, 49-46, 50-45, 50-45).
- Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Bouni def. Felipe Micheletti via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Middleweight: Michael Boapeah def. Ulric Bokeme via TKO (referee stoppage), round 1 (2:08).
Prelim card
- Heavyweight: Nabil Khachab def. Vladimir Toktasynov via unanimous decision (30-27 x 5).
- Middleweight: Diaguely Camara def. Eduard Gafencu via TKO (punches and knees), round 2 (2:24).
- Lightweight: Andrei Kedves def. Mareks Pelcis via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Luke Rockhold knows Bokeme’s pain
In April former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold decided to give bareknuckle boxing a go. In his debut he was matched up against Mike Perry at BKFC 41.
That contest ended after Rockhold’s teeth were mangled by Perry at the beginning of round 2.
