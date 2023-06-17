Regis Prograis defeats Danielito Zorrilla to retain title: Full results and highlights

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrella

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, 34-year-old, Regis Prograis (28-1-0, 24 KOs), aka ”Rougarou’, headlined the event against Puerto Rican dynamo, ‘El Zorro’ Danielito Zorrilla (17-1-0, 13KOs) on his home soil. The newly crowned Prograis took it to the judges scorecards tonight, defending his WBC title in a 12-round Super Lightweight bout from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, USA.

‘Rougarou’ is Louisiana French for ‘Werewolf’. Prograis chose the nickname to honor his Native American Grandfather, knowing that the beast has come to be known in Louisianan native mythology as a creature that struck fear into people’s hearts. It was described in the myths as an agile, swift figure with bone-breaking power who would emerge from the swampland in search of human prey. In Louisianan folklore, for centuries, tales of the shape-shifting, wolf-like Rougarou terrified kids and fascinated legend hunters.

“It’s just a name that jumped out at me. I think I was unbeaten in about three or four fights at the time and my manager was trying to pick out nicknames. We were going back and forth on nicknames and I think it was my daddy that said: ‘How about The Rougarou?’. After he said it, we all just said that that was the one, and it’s stuck. It’s the perfect name for me. It’s definitely the perfect name.” ~ Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis as the Rougarou.

Prograis entered the pro-boxing scene in a whirlwind back in 2012, scoring 15 knockout victories and four unanimous decisions in his first 19 bouts. He beat Luis Eduardo Flores in 2016 to win the NABF Super Lightweight Title, defending the belt twice. ‘Rougarou’ won the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title in 2018 against Julius Indongo. Competing in the World Boxing Super Series Super Lightweight Tournament, where he beat Terry Flanagan and Kiryl Relish (winning WBA gold), but failed to beat Josh Taylor in the finals for the IBF Title.

His incredible record couldn’t protect him from the low pay and slime ball dealing common in the lower rungs of prizefighting though. After quite a number of those winning fights he wasn’t even paid. As a matter of fact, one time a promoter of a bout presented him with a check for literally $1.00, which Regis had framed. It hangs on his wall as a source of motivation.

The current, WBC Super Lightweight World Champion, last fought in November. He entered the ring on a four-fight win streak. The Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, The Ring magazine and BoxRec have all ranked him as the world’s best active super lightweight boxer.

For this first title defense, Prograis was expected to face Liam Paro. On May 18, just 27 days prior to the event, Paro withdrew from the fight due to an injury. It was presumed he would be replaced with Arnold Barboza Jr., who has already defeated Zorrilla twice. Matchroom and Top Rank weren’t able to hash things out though, which put Zorrilla into the title shot picture at the last minute.

‘El Zorro’ is a 29-year-old pugilist from Puerto Rico who’s fought as a pro five years less than Prograis, entering the pro-scene in 2016. However, Danielito Zorrillo possesses a 1″ height advantage, a 3″ reach advantage, and an orthodox stance vs Regis’ southpaw.

Zorrillo has fought as recently as March 18, 2023, when he won via technical knockout over Aristides Quintero. He is 2-1 in his last three fights, after losing to Arnold Barboza Jr. in July, 2022, which put an end to his impressive 16-fight win streak. Danielito was prepared to the make the most out of this opportunity to face ‘Rougorou’.

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon

‘Wonder Boy’ Giyasov (13-0-0, 9 KOs), the Uzbekistani fighting out of Brooklyn, had a surefire banger against the Honduran fighting out of Miami, Harold ‘King’ Calderon (27-0-0, 9 KOs) in the co-main event.

Other Notable Bouts on the Card

The 33-year-old Somalian, Ramla Ali (8-0-0) fighting out of London, squared off against 26-year-old Latina, Alejandra ‘La Rockera’ Guzman (12-2-2), fighting out of Mexico. They went to war over the IBF Inter Continental Female Super Bantamweight Title.

Tale of the Tape

Headlining this DAZN event from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Regis Prograis will go toe-to-toe with Danielito Zorrilla, in a 12-round clash for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title.

REGIS PROGRAIS

VS.

DANIELITO ZORRILLA

REGIS

‘Rougarou’

PROGRAIS

DANIELITO

‘El Zorro’

ZORRILLA NATIONALITY UNITED STATES – New Orleans, LA PUERTO RICO – Toa Baja FIGHTING OUT OF Houston, Texas Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico GYM — — PRO RECORD AT FIGHT 28-1-0 (24 KOs) 17-1-0 (13 KOs) PRO CAREER LENGTH 11 Years 6 Years LAST FIVE FIGHTS W W W W L W L W W W BETTING ODDS -1600 (Favorite) +850 (Underdog) TITLE WBC Super Lightweight — AGE AT FIGHT 34 years, 4 months, 3 weeks, 3 days 29 years, 7 months, 3 weeks, 2 days DIVISION Super Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg) Super Lightweight (140lbs/63,5kg) HEIGHT 5’8″ (173cm) 5’9″ (175cm) REACH 67″ (170cm) 70″ (178cm) STANCE Southpaw Orthodox KNOCKOUT % 85% 76% ADVANTAGES Current World Champ, Won 1st Title

Def. World Champ, Smashing Blow,

Southpaw, More Years Pro, More Pro

Fights, No KO Losses, Odds Favorite Smashing Blow, Long Arms, Younger,

No KO Losses, Less Inactive Days INACTIVE 203 Days 91 Days LAST BOUT 20 Feb 2021 DEF Jovanie Santiago UD 29 Jan 2022 DEF Rondale Hubbert UD Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla tale of the tape.

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Main Card

Results & Highlights —

Main Event Results & Highlights: Prograis(c) DEF. Zorrilla

for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title

CHAMPION RETAINS! Regis Prograis DEF. Danielito Zorrilla, via Split Decision

(118-109 Prograis, 114-113 Zorrilla, 117-110 Prograis) Super Lightweight (140lb), 12 x 3

(118-109 Prograis, 114-113 Zorrilla, 117-110 Prograis)

AND STILLLL!!!

AND STILL 🥇



Regis Prograis defeats Danielito Zorrilla via SD and successfully defends his title 💪#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/8LXJDnadZF June 18, 2023

Danielito Zorrilla did not agree with the decision… 😂#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/0942ApVXJP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

To the Scorecards we go!

Regis Prograis punches through Danielito Zorrilla and knocks him down 💥#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/5B5r7oz5KN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME!

Co-Main Event Results & Highlights: Giyasov vs. Calderon

Shakhram Giyasov DEF. Harold Calderon,

via Unanimous Decision Welterweight (147lb), 12 x 3

via Unanimous Decision

Shakhram Giyasov wins by UD and gets one step closer to a world title shot 👀#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/p34UavK5og — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

Someone’s 0 has to go in New Orleans…

Shakhram Giyasov (13-0) vs. Harold Calderon (27-0)

Title Fight Results & Highlights: Ali vs. Guzman

for the IBF Inter Continental Female Super Bantamweight Title

NEW CHAMPION: Alejandra Guzman DEF. Ramla Ali,

via KO/TKO (Left Hook) at 0:42 of Round 8/10 Super Bantamweight (122lb), 10 x 2

via KO/TKO (Left Hook) at 0:42 of Round 8/10

What a shot by Alejandra Guzman 🎯#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/jjg9R9Ffcn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

ALEJANDRA GUZMAN KNOCKS OUT RAMLA ALI 😮#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/nm1INChGny — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

Alejandra Guzman knocks down Ramla Ali for the first time in her career 💥#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/yzHhjs0bkD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

BIG shots from Alejandra Guzman, but Ramla Ali stays up 😮‍💨#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/NPfVfmJcJk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 18, 2023

Results & Highlights: Jeremy Hill DEF. Mark Davis,

via KO/TKO at 0:29 of Rd4/8, 9:29 Total

Lightweight (135lb), 8 x 3

Results & Highlights for the Prograis vs. Zorrilla:

‘BEFORE THE BELL’ Undercard —

Ginny Fuchs DEF. Indeya Rodriguez, via Unanimous Decision Super Flyweight (115lb), 8 x 2



Ginny Fuchs improves to 3-0 to cap off Before the Bell 📈#PrograisZorrilla | @autozone pic.twitter.com/ttv31FFG02 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 17, 2023

Xavier Madrid DEF. Aaron Aponte, via Split Decision Super Lightweight, 8 x 3



Critic Bazaldua DEF. Elroy Fruto, via Unanimous Decision Lightweight, 4 x 3



18-year-old Criztec Bazaldua picks up the 2nd win of his career 🌟#PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/DcJNTl3JWP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 17, 2023

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Full Fight Card

DIVISION ROUNDS FIGHTER # 1 FIGHTER # 2 NOTES 7. Super Lightweight

(140lb, 63.5kgs) 12 x 3 Regis Prograis

(28-1-0) Danielito Zorrilla

(17-1-0) WBC World Super Lightweight Title 6. Welterweight

(147lb, 66.7kg) 12 x 3 Shakram Giyasov

(13-0-0) Harold Calderon

(27-0-0) 5. (W) Super Bantamweight

(122lb, 55.3kg) 10 x 2 Ramla Ali

(8-0-0) Alejandra Guzman

(12-2-2) IBF Inter Continental Female Super

Bantamweight Title 4. Lightweight

(135lb, 61.2kg) 8 x 3 Jeremy Hill

(18-3-0) Mark Davis Jr.

(19-1-0) 3. Super Flyweight

(115lb, 52.2kg) 8 x 2 Ginny Fuchs

(2-0-0) India Smith

(6-7-2) 4. Super Lightweight

(140lb, 63.5kg) 8 x 3 Aaron Aponte

(7-0-1) Xavier Madrid

(4-2-0) 2. Lightweight

(135lb, 61.2kg) 4 x 3 Critic Bazaldua

(0-0-0) Elroy Fruto

(1-1-0) Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight card.

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla airs live worldwide, this weekend. The card is set to get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT (Saturday, June 17th., 2023). Staged at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, ring walks for the main event are (approx.) 10:21 p.m. ET / 7:21 p. m. PT. Doors at the venue will open on fight day approximately one hour prior to event time. Times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Price

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand). In the US a DAZN monthly subscription costs $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month, or $224.99 per year. In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $24.99 and an annual subscription is $199.99. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £9.99 on the 12-month deal or £19.99 on the month-to-month plan, annually £99.99.

Your DAZN plan includes 50+ fights a year, crossover boxing, women’s soccer, pool. Watch the biggest names in boxing including Canelo, Ryan Garcia and more. It should be noted, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

Where to stream

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla is available to stream on DAZN apps and streaming platforms. DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex

Tickets

Tickets for the Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, home of the Pelicans, are available here, ranging from $20USD – $764+USD. The Center can hold up to 17,791 people.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major Boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

